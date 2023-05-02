Details of Staging Released Ahead of CORONATION CONCERT

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The concert is Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle.

May. 02, 2023  
Three rendered images have been released of the stage design for the Coronation Concert, alongside additional details ahead of the star-studded event on Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle.

The Coronation Concert stage design has been developed with a unique vision to respond to its historic site and occasion. For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world, and attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.

Claire Popplewell, Creative Director for BBC Studios Events Productions said: "We think we've come up with a stage which is fitting for an event of such historical and national importance. It gives us the perfect base to stage a really wonderful celebration and I hope those either lucky enough to attend in person or the viewers watching from home have a great night and enjoy the party. The live audience will play an important role in the show as well. We hope His Majesty likes it. It's in his back garden!"

The design of the show aims to embrace the architecture of Windsor Castle and create a stage that frames the beautiful Eastern Façade of the castle - enveloping the parapet wall to highlight it as a main feature.

Together with the parapet wall steps in the middle, the staging creates multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band in the form of an abstracted Union Jack. Four additional catwalks branch out of the flag geometry from the stage into the crowd to create more areas for performers and choreography. The main stage sits in front of the orchestra with a direct backdrop of the world famous site.

Above the Union Flag stage rises a halo-like screen that envelops the roof and symbolizes The Crown protecting The Nation. As darkness falls behind the castle, the façade will become alive with projection and light.

Produced by BBC Studios Productions (Platinum Party at the Palace) and hosted by renowned actor Hugh Bonneville, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Andrea Bocelli, Paloma Faith, Lang Lang, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Pete Tong, Steve Winwood, Vula, Jerub, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy - whilst Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.

The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art will come together for the first time ever to create a spectacular one-off performance featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac and stars including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls and Sir Tom Jones will be appearing via video message.

Stage dimensions:

• Covers approximately 960sqm

• 25m high x 35m wide x 35m deep

• 2 x 30m Stage wings going out either side

• 2 x 13m long diagonal catwalks

The video screen on the top of the stage roof:

• 52.5m wide x 6m high

• 15 million pixels in total

• 35km of cables for TV cameras and 90 monitors.

• Over 800 lights on the concert - to connect just the lighting alone requires 15km of cable and 4km of fibre. 85% of the lighting is energy saving LED.

• Projections onto the East Wing Of Windsor Castle will be 135m wide x 30m high

• The stage has been designed and built almost entirely of rental stock to make it as sustainable as possible.

Image Credit: BBC



Review: A FESTIVAL OF KOREAN DANCE, The Place

That uncomfortable feeling when you really want something to be good and it just isn't. That's how the opening night of A Festival Of Korean Dance 2023 (its sixth year) at The Place felt.
Feature: Is AI the Future of Live Theatre? Not Yet.

The launch of ChatGPT has been received with general apprehension, if not frantic worry, by writers worldwide. If you can train Artificial Intelligence to deliver copy as profound, correct, and well-written as it's humanly possible, does it mean that writing is soon to be an obsolete profession?
Review: SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONGS (﻿SYMPHONY NO. 3 OP. 36), London Coliseum

Featuring a work which doesn't even last an hour, this was never going to be an ordinary evening for the English National Opera but, even from the off, history was being written.
Review: GLORY RIDE, Charing Cross Theatre

The longtime secret story of the double-life of one of Italy's favourite sons is brought to the stage in a bold new musical

May 2, 2023

Director and writer Adam Brace has died at the age of 43 after a short illness. There will be an event in his memory with further details to follow.
May 2, 2023

Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, rock ‘n’ roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger will be part of the line-up for the Coronation Concert on Sunday 7 May. They will be joined by singer Olly Murs, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUB, and winner of The Piano, Lucy, whilst Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.
May 2, 2023

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. Tickets from £25.
May 1, 2023

As we wait to throw off our thermals and the sun to show its face, London has some theatrical treats to tickle your tastebuds this May.
