Details of Staging Released Ahead of CORONATION CONCERT

Three rendered images have been released of the stage design for the Coronation Concert, alongside additional details ahead of the star-studded event on Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle.

The Coronation Concert stage design has been developed with a unique vision to respond to its historic site and occasion. For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world, and attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.

Claire Popplewell, Creative Director for BBC Studios Events Productions said: "We think we've come up with a stage which is fitting for an event of such historical and national importance. It gives us the perfect base to stage a really wonderful celebration and I hope those either lucky enough to attend in person or the viewers watching from home have a great night and enjoy the party. The live audience will play an important role in the show as well. We hope His Majesty likes it. It's in his back garden!"

The design of the show aims to embrace the architecture of Windsor Castle and create a stage that frames the beautiful Eastern Façade of the castle - enveloping the parapet wall to highlight it as a main feature.

Together with the parapet wall steps in the middle, the staging creates multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band in the form of an abstracted Union Jack. Four additional catwalks branch out of the flag geometry from the stage into the crowd to create more areas for performers and choreography. The main stage sits in front of the orchestra with a direct backdrop of the world famous site.

Above the Union Flag stage rises a halo-like screen that envelops the roof and symbolizes The Crown protecting The Nation. As darkness falls behind the castle, the façade will become alive with projection and light.

Produced by BBC Studios Productions (Platinum Party at the Palace) and hosted by renowned actor Hugh Bonneville, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Andrea Bocelli, Paloma Faith, Lang Lang, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Pete Tong, Steve Winwood, Vula, Jerub, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy - whilst Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.

The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art will come together for the first time ever to create a spectacular one-off performance featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac and stars including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls and Sir Tom Jones will be appearing via video message.

Stage dimensions:

• Covers approximately 960sqm

• 25m high x 35m wide x 35m deep

• 2 x 30m Stage wings going out either side

• 2 x 13m long diagonal catwalks

The video screen on the top of the stage roof:

• 52.5m wide x 6m high

• 15 million pixels in total

• 35km of cables for TV cameras and 90 monitors.

• Over 800 lights on the concert - to connect just the lighting alone requires 15km of cable and 4km of fibre. 85% of the lighting is energy saving LED.

• Projections onto the East Wing Of Windsor Castle will be 135m wide x 30m high

• The stage has been designed and built almost entirely of rental stock to make it as sustainable as possible.

Image Credit: BBC