Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters Will Return to Host WEST END WOOFS

Following the success of last year's WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS), stage icons Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will return to co-host their third annual live event at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden on Saturday 9 August from 10.15am.

West End Woofs is a ticketed event. The cost of a ticket is £5 per person.

Bringing together much-loved talent of the West End and their four-legged friends, West End Woofs (and Meows) is a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work.

Elaine and Bernadette first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of West End Woofs during lockdown in 2020, before hosting their first live event in 2023. Across the pond, Broadway Barks, continues to be a howling success over 25 years on.

Dame Elaine Paige said today, "West End Woofs is back. I'm thrilled to be co-hosting with my glamorous partner-in-paws, Bernadette! Last year was such a hit! Dozens of adorable dogs and cats found their forever homes. This year, we're going even bigger. I can't wait to raise the woof again with the support of our fabulous pals from the world of showbiz and help even more furry friends find their perfect owners!”

Bernadette Peters said today, “l can't wait to return for West End Woofs alongside my pal, Elaine Paige for our third annual adoption event. Following the success of last year's event, I am confident we will continue to help place loving animals into great loving homes. I am delighted that ‘Woofs' has become such a popular event and we are deeply moved by the enthusiasm and support from the legions of fans and animal lovers who attend.”

The adoption event begins at 10.15am with a ‘meet and greet' with all the adoptable pets. From 11.00am adoptees make their West End debut on stage alongside some of the West End's favourite stars from Hamilton, Les Misérables, Oliver!, The Devil Wears Prada and The Phantom of the Opera with special guests Harry Apps, Richard Dempsey, Peter Egan, Claire-Marie Hall, Cassidy Janson, Robert Lindsay, Frances Mayli McCann, Mazz Murray, Paul Nicholas, Lesley Nicol, Orfeh, John Owen Jones, Joanna Riding, Wayne Sleep and Helen Worth. Money raised on ticket donations goes towards the shelters. You must purchase a ticket to gain access to the Church grounds to meet the adoptable pets and enjoy the staged section of the event.

The participating shelters and rescue groups taking part in WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) are:

All Dogs Matter

Fetcher Dog Rescue Centre

Home Run Hounds (Greyhounds)

Noah's Ark Dog Rescue

Peterborough Cat Rescue

Pro Dogs Direct

Saving Saints Rescue (St Bernards)

Saving Souls Animal Rescue

Plus Mayhew Therapaws will be there to illustrate and explain the work they do.