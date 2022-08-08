DORIAN The Musical Will Premiere at The Other Palace In September

This new musical adaptation of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" gives Oscar Wilde's classic tale a Glam, modern twist with a newly composed score that sears through the action, propelled by influences from Bowie to Brecht.

A rock star, trapped in eternal adolescence, wants to change the course of his life and discover love.

But, can you find love if you've sold your soul to the Devil?

Dorian, dubbed the 'King of Black Hearts' by his growing following, is discovered by the influential 'Lord' Henry, and is soon under the spell of this dangerous, charismatic music impresario. Renowned photographer, Basil Hallward, is brought in for the photo shoot for the launch of his next album, and a Pandora's box of love, lust and corruption is opened up.

Dorian, the secret child of love and death, finds himself in a confusing world where love dare not speak its name.

"DORIAN" began its life as a reading at Cafe Royal, in the very room where Oscar Wilde used to stage his own readings. Its run at the Other Palace was cancelled just two days before opening night as the pandemic forced the first lockdown in March 2020.

It is now returning for a world premiere exclusive showcase performance, for two nights only - on Wednesday 14th and Thursday 15th September at 8PM

Casting is to be announced.