Photos: John McCrea and Perry Williams in SLIPPERY at Omnibus Theatre

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Salt Lick Productions is presenting the world premiere of Louis Emmitt-Stern’s Soho Theatre’s Tony Craze Award Winning play, Slippery. Matthew Iliffe directs John McCrea, best known for originating the titular role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on stage, as Jude, and Perry Williams as Kyle.

Completing the creative team are Hannah Schmidt (Set and Costume Design), Ryan Joseph Stafford (Lighting Design), Anna Short (Sound Design), Jess Tucker Boyd (Intimacy Direction), Gillian Greer (Dramaturg), and casting by Nadine Rennie CDG.

This brand-new play by Emmitt-Stern will be performed in partnership with London Friend, the UK’s oldest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Trans charity, who have provided invaluable insight during the development of the play. Further details of this collaboration to be announced shortly.