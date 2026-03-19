Peter Thompson, West End Publicist Behind CATS and PHANTOM, Dies at 81

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The legendary West End publicist Peter Thompson, who's work includes the publicity for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and more, has passed away at 81.

Thompson also led publicity for Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Thompson closed his business around a decade ago. He also helped launch Mamma Mia in the West end, and represented Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Barbra Streisand and Shirley MacLaine when they were doing shows and events in the UK.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Instagram to share a tribute to Thompson:

Peter Thompson was a theatre publicist like. no other. He would stand at the door on a first night and tell the critics on the way in if he thought the show was rubbish. So he could get interviews in key places nobody else could. Theatre will miss his laconic drone of a voice rounduping up the reviews after opening night.