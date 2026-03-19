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Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End

The cast features Rachel Adedeji as Persephone, Bethany Antonia as Eurydice, Marley Fenton as Orpheus, Alastair Parker as Hades, and Clive Rowe as Hermes. 

By: Mar. 19, 2026

You can now get a first look at new production photos of the new cast of Hadestown in the West End, as the musical heads into its third year at the Lyric Theatre, London.

The cast features Rachel Adedeji as Persephone, Bethany Antonia as Eurydice, Marley Fenton as Orpheus, Alastair Parker as Hades, and Clive Rowe as Hermes. 

Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell and Lauran Rae play the Fates; joins Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham and Sebastian Lim-Seet play the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and Milly Willows as Swings. 

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.  A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell & Lauran Rae

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Alastair Parker

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton and the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Anthonia, Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
The cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
The cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Alastair Parker

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Spike Maxwell, Lauran Rae, Melanie Bright

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton and the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Melanie Bright, Lauran Rae, Spike Maxwell, Alastair Parker & Rachel Adedeji

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Antonia and Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Clive Rowe

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Antonia, Clive Rowe, Marley Fenton & the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Antonia

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton and the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Clive Rowe, Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
The cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Spike Maxwell, Melanie Bright, Lauran Rae, Marley Fenton and the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Rachel Adedeji and the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Clive Rowe

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Antonia, Rachel Adedeji, Marley Fenton & the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Antonia & Marley Fenton

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Bethany Antonia and the cast

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Rachel Adedeji

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Alatair Parker, Rachel Adedeji

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Alastair Parker

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Marley Fenton & Bethany Antonia

Photos: New Production Images of HADESTOWN in the West End Image
Alastair Parker & Rachel Adedeji



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