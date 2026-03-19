MULTITUDES Festival to Return to Southbank Centre with Orchestral Music

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four weeks remain until Multitudes, the Southbank Centre's electrifying multi-arts festival powered by orchestral music. Launched in 2025 to critical acclaim – and winner of the Royal Philharmonic Society Award for Best Series – the festival returns this April as part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year.

Having attracted 59% new bookers to the Southbank Centre's classical music programme in its debut year, Multitudes looks to the future of classical music through bold, interdisciplinary work and new commissions that expand the possibilities of the orchestral experience while celebrating its scale, power and emotional depth.

The festival brings together the Southbank Centre's six Resident Orchestras with internationally renowned artists from across dance, circus, film, fashion, poetry and visual art. Highlights include:

Orchestral music and heavy metal collide in the Philharmonia Orchestra's epic show Forged in Sound: Heavy Metal Orchestrated (Wed 22 Apr).

The London Contemporary Orchestra reimagine the music that shaped Lee Alexander McQueen's legendary runway shows in a large-scale multi-arts performance (Wed 29 & Thu 30 Apr).

Berg's devastating opera, Wozzeck, is reimagined through a modern lens in a semi-staged production from the London Philharmonic Orchestra and director Ilya Shagalov. (Sat 25 Apr).

A super-sized Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performs Messiaen's ecstatic Turangalîla-Symphonie, combining live orchestral performance with stop-motion animation and psychedelic visuals from visual theatre company 1927 in Turangalîla: Infinite Love (Thu 23 Apr).

In Echoes of Hill and Horizon, The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment uses the Queen Elizabeth Hall's Concrete Voids spatial sound system to create an all-encompassing orchestral experience, with immersive visuals from light-art pioneers Squidsoup (Wed 22 Apr).

The Rite by Heart | CLASSICAL MUSIC | THEATRICAL STAGING

Aurora Orchestra

Thu 16 Apr, 7.30pm, Royal Festival Hall.

Aurora Orchestra performs Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring entirely from memory, in a theatrical presentation exploring the radical creation of one of the 20th century's most explosive scores.

Repertoire

Stravinsky: Rite of Spring (performed from memory)

Forged in Sound: Heavy Metal Orchestrated | CLASSICAL MUSIC | ROCK | METAL

Philharmonia Orchestra

Wed 22 Apr, 7.30pm, Royal Festival Hall.

Philharmonia Orchestra and Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali – a former rock drummer – bring orchestral force to music inspired by rock and heavy metal, from Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries to symphonic metal energy.

Repertoire Includes

Lordi: Hard Rock Hallelujah

The Kills: Doing It to Death

Suzi Quatro: Can the Can

Holst: Mars, the Bringer of War from The Planets

Daniel Nelson: Steampunk Blizzard

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10, II. Allegro

Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries from Die Walküre

Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3, II. Maestoso–Allegro

Echoes of Hill and Horizon | CLASSICAL MUSIC | IMMERSIVE SOUND INSTALLATION | LIGHT INSTALLATION

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Squidsoup

Wed 22 Apr, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment transforms Queen Elizabeth Hall into a three-dimensional instrument, using the Southbank Centre's Concrete Voids spatial sound system to evoke the echoes of cathedral acoustics, with stunning visuals from light-art pioneers Squidsoup.

Repertoire

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Elgar: Serenade for Strings

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Turangalîla: Infinite Love | CLASSICAL MUSIC | FILM | VISUAL ART

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & 1927

Thu 23 Apr, 7.30pm, Royal Festival Hall.

A super-sized Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performs Messiaen's ecstatic symphony in collaboration with visual theatre company 1927, combining live orchestral performance with stop-motion animation and psychedelic visuals.

Repertoire

Messiaen: Turangalîla-symphonie

Art of Fugue | CLASSICAL MUSIC | CIRCUS

Circa & Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

Fri 24 Apr – Sat 25 Apr, Fri: 7.45pm, Sat: 3pm & 7.45pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra meets internationally acclaimed circus company Circa in a thrilling live performance of Bach's The Art of Fugue, combining virtuosic musicianship with gravity-defying contemporary circus.

Repertoire

Bach: The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080

Wozzeck – Wretches Like Us | OPERA | FILM

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Sat 25 Apr, 7.30pm, Royal Festival Hall.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra presents Berg's devastating opera in a semi-staged production with film by director Ilya Shagalov, reframing the story through the modern lens of migrant labour and social precarity.

Repertoire

Berg: Wozzeck – opera in 3 acts (semi-staged)

An Evening with an Immigrant | ORCHESTRAL MUSIC | POETRY

Inua Ellams, Laura Mvula, Fuel & Chineke! Orchestra

Sun 26 Apr, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Poet and playwright Inua Ellams revisits his acclaimed autobiographical show in a new version featuring a new orchestral score by Laura Mvula performed live by Chineke! Orchestra.

Repertoire

Laura Mvula: Original score (World premiere)

Inferno | CLASSICAL MUSIC | FILM | VISUAL ART

BBC Concert Orchestra, Fiona Brice, TaliaBle & Mat Collishaw

Wed 29 Apr, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall.

BBC Concert Orchestra perform Liszt's Dante Symphony alongside a striking film installation by visual artist Mat Collishaw. The programme also features a new collaborative work from composer Fiona Brice and rapper TaliaBle, exploring the climate crisis through the imagery of apocalypse.

Repertoire

Liszt: Dante Symphony, S.109

Un-natural Harmony: Sounds of Lee Alexander McQueen | CLASSICAL MUSIC | DANCE | CONTEMPORARY MUSIC | FILM

London Contemporary Orchestra, Holly Blakey, Michael Clark, John Gosling

Wed 29 & Thu 30 Apr, 7.30pm, Royal Festival Hall.

The London Contemporary Orchestra reimagine the canonical music that shaped Lee Alexander McQueen's legendary runway shows in a large-scale live performance. Directed by Elayce Ismail, the concert blends orchestral music with new choreography by Holly Blakey, a film by Douglas Hart and Eddie Whelan including choreography by Michael Clark, and an evening's repertoire spanning Purcell to Lady Gaga.

Repertoire Includes

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas (selections, incl. Purcell arias)

Philip Glass: Morning Passages (The Hours)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande, HWV 437

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K488: II. Adagio

Lady Gaga: Bad Romance

The Rolling Stones: Paint It Black, arr. Phillip Shepard

Nirvana vs. Adam Freeland: Smells Like Teen Spirit

Sympoesia | ORCHESTRAL MUSIC | POETRY | CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

London Sinfonietta & Out-Spoken

Thu 30 Apr, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall.

London Sinfonietta join leading poets from Out-Spoken, including Joelle Taylor and Anthony Anaxagorou, for a night of newly commissioned poetry and contemporary music responding to the state of the world.

Papillons | CLASSICAL MUSIC | DANCE | ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Manchester Collective, Thick & Tight & CHAINES

Thu 30 Apr, 7.45pm, Purcell Room.

Manchester Collective collaborates with queer dance-theatre company Thick & Tight and electronic artist CHAINES, presenting a tableau of three artistic responses to Kaija Saariaho's Sept Papillons through dance, electronic music and cello performance.

Repertoire

Saariaho: 7 Papillons for cello

CHAINES: New work (World premiere)