DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to The Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth in December

The European Premiere of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol - A New Musical will play a Christmas season at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall from 8 December 2022 to 8 January 2023, with a press night on 13 December 2022. Tickets go on sale on 4 July 2022.

Dolly Parton said today "Bringing our reimagined Charles Dickens classic to London feels like a homecoming. My songs weave the music of my beautiful Smoky Mountains into this timeless Christmas story, and I can't wait for London audiences to hear them as we tell that story, set in a place that is truly special to me."

Set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this heart-warming and truly unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by the spirit of his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love and family are the greatest and most precious gifts we have. Dickens's classic characters and Parton's heart-felt songs beautifully reimagine this timeless story in a whole new light.



Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is an adaptation by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. The book is by David H. Bell with music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is produced by Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment.