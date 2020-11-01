Curve Theatre Announces Postponement of THE COLOR PURPLE Due to England's Second National Lockdown

They will be rescheduling the show for early 2021.

The Curve Theatre has announced that they will be postponing their production of The Color Purple to early 2021 due to England entering a second national lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19. They also announced the cancellation of Community Day, Showstoppers' Kids Show and Dear Santa.

The lockdown will begin on Thursday, November 5.

The theatre announced the news of the postponements and cancellations on Twitter. See the tweet below:

An important update following yesterday's government announcement about new national restrictions coming into force this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/wml805u2DD - Curve (@CurveLeicester) November 1, 2020

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You