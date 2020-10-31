England Enters Four Week National Lockdown
Beginning this upcoming Thursday, non-essential business will have to close.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions will be eased after December 2nd.
The new restrictions include:
- Meeting indoors will not be allowed
- Bars, restaurants, and non-essential businesses will close, but to-go ordering will remain available
- People should stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave their home, such as work
- People are allowed to exercise outdoors alone, with their household, or with one other person
- People are allowed to form support bubbles
- Children are allowed to move between homes if their parents do not live together
- People with health conditions that make them vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19 are asked to be especially careful, but will not have to resume shielding
Johnson be will making a statement to Parliament on Monday. The UK recorded another 21,915 confirmed coronavirus cases today, Saturday 10/31, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,011,660.
Theaters, movie theaters, and entertainment venues that were not already closed will now need to temporarily close their doors. The government later confirmed that film and TV shoots will be able to continue.
See Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement below:
See the full story HERE.
For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/
