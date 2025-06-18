Conor O’Dwyer Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With HOMO(SAPIEN) at Assembly Roxy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish playwright and performer Conor O’Dwyer is set to make his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this summer with the bold and brilliant new solo play Homo(sapien), playing July 30–August 24 at Assembly Roxy (Snug Bar). The production, presented by Conor O’Dwyer and Emma Ruse Productions, is part of the theatre programme’s comedy and LGBTQ+ offerings for 2025.

A recipient of the Oscar Wilde Award for New Writing, Homo(sapien) is a darkly comedic and joyfully queer one-man show that charts the messy, awkward, and tender coming-of-age of 25-year-old Joey—a self-proclaimed “Bad Gay” who’s never had sex with a man. Not even once. But tonight, that all changes.

Set against the backdrop of rural Catholic Ireland, the play delves into Joey’s internal battles with shame, faith, and fear of the local GAA lads as he embarks on a last-ditch mission to "get his hole" before it’s too late. Through razor-sharp humour and aching vulnerability, Homo(sapien) becomes a riotous ode to queer identity, sexual awakening, and finding joy in your own story—no matter how late you arrive to the party.

“Growing up queer and Catholic in the North West of Ireland is complicated enough,” says O’Dwyer. “Joey’s journey is one of delayed discovery, but it’s also a celebration of queer resilience and joy. This show is for anyone who’s ever felt like they missed the moment—and found a new one instead.”

Homo(sapien) was first developed as a work-in-progress at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival in 2023, and went on to have its world premiere there in May 2025 to acclaim. Now, it makes its way to Edinburgh as one of the must-see LGBTQ+ theatrical offerings of the season.

HOMO(SAPIEN)

Written and performed by Conor O’Dwyer

Presented by Conor O’Dwyer and Emma Ruse Productions

Venue: Assembly Roxy – Snug Bar

Dates: July 30 – August 24, 2025 (First review date: August 1)

Time: 13:10 (60 minutes)

Genre: Theatre (Comedy, LGBTQ+)

Tickets and more info: assemblyfestival.com

