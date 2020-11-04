Casting Announced For DICK WHITTINGTON At National Theatre

Dick Whittington will open as scheduled in the reconfigured Olivier theatre on the 11 December and run until 23 January.

For one year only, pantomime comes to The National Theatre, and the full company of Dick Whittington have begun rehearsals this week. This is further to confirmation from the government that rehearsals can continue in a socially distanced environment during this period of national Coronavirus measures.

Dick Whittington will open as scheduled in the reconfigured Olivier theatre on the 11 December and run until 23 January. Should there be any changes to government guidance then audiences will be offered a refund.

The cast includes Melanie La Barrie as Bow Belles, Dickie Beau as Sarah, Amy Booth-Steel as Queen Rat, Laura Checkley as Mayor Pigeon, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings as Dick Whittington, Georgina Onuorah as Alice and Cleve September as Tom Cat. Beth Hinton-Lever, Travis Kerry, Jaye Marshall, Ken Nguyen, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Christopher Tendai also join the company.

Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd's hilarious and heartfelt version of Dick Whittington was first staged at Lyric Hammersmith in 2018 and is freshly updated for 2020. Directed by Ned Bennett, this wild and inventive production explores what it is like to come from a small town and arrive in a big city today, exploring the ideas of community and togetherness.

Set and costume designs by Georgia Lowe, choreography by Dannielle Rhimes Lecointe, compositions, arrangements and music production by DJ Walde, music supervision by Marc Tritschler and music direction and additional composition and arrangements by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell. Lighting designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun and Sound Design by Paul Arditti. Denzel Westley-Sanderson is Associate Director, Debbie Duru is Associate Set Designer, Fiona Parker is Associate Costume Designer and Assistant Choreography is Jackie Kibuka.

