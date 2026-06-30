Cast and Dates Set For TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Starring Mark Rylance

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Tickets for the World Premiere of Tartuffe (Remixed) starring Oscar and Olivier-Award winner Mark Rylance will go on general sale this week for a strictly limited 7-week season from 4 September to 24 October 2026. Written and directed by Darren Raymond, this new adaptation of Molière's masterpiece blends razor-sharp comedy, spoken word, music, and beautifully crafted rhyming verse. The production is a celebration of faith, family, forgiveness, and the courage to speak truth to power.

Priority booking opened at 12 noon, Tuesday 30 June and tickets from £20 will go on general sale at 12 noon, Wednesday 1 July. The production also unveils its cast and a first look at the striking production artwork.

Bringing the Afolabi-Williams family to life with Mark Rylance are Intermission Youth graduates Sara Mokonen (The Jungle, Playground Theatre and West End), Black British Theatre Award nominee Christopher Mbaki (Before I Go, Brixton House) and Morenike Onajobi (Taming Who? Arcola Theatre). The cast also features actors with long-standing ties to Intermission, Nakeba Buchanan, Craig Blake (The Harder They Come, Theatre Royal Stratford East), and Blanche Williams, while award-winning Sierra Leonean storyteller and actor Usifu Jalloh (The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, Arcola Theatre) joins the lineup. This unique creative union offers a rare opportunity to witness an incredible collaboration on stage, bringing Mark Rylance, a long-serving trustee of Intermission Youth, together with some of the talent his advocacy has helped champion.

The outspoken Afolabi–Williams family gathers at Oga Afolabi's mansion as preparations begin for the wedding of his daughter. With relatives arriving from far and wide, family traditions are in full swing, emotions are running high, and opinions are never in short supply. But when Tartuffe, a charismatic man of God who has won Oga's unwavering trust, takes up residence in the family home, old wounds reopen, loyalties are tested, and faith itself becomes a battleground. As the wedding day draws ever closer, the family must expose the truth before everything they hold dear is torn apart.

The production also reunites Mark Rylance and ULTZ, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony-nominated set and Costume Designer, who have worked on multiple productions together including Jerusalem and Much Ado About Nothing. Simisola Majekodunmi joins as lighting designer (Relics, Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Ghosts, Lyric Hammersmith); Once On This Island Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Tartuffe (Remixed) is presented by Marylebone Theatre, Patrick Myles & David Luff, Shakespeare Road in partnership with Intermission, co-produced with Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Anthology Theatre, Glass Half Full, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions and Wild Yak.

Producers Patrick Myles and David Luff (Dr Strangelove, West End and Network, National Theatre and Broadway) are the stellar producing team who co-produced with the Marylebone Theatre on the recent hit The Price, starring Henry Goodman, which received rave reviews and played to sold out houses earlier this year.

Marylebone Theatre's Artistic Director Alexander J Gifford says: “For many years, Darren has been creating amazing, “remixed” versions of Shakespeare's plays for Intermission Youth. With Mark he has turned his hand to Molière and the result is a brilliantly funny, surprisingly poignant new play. Mark was born to play Tartuffe and I have no doubt that he will deliver another iconic stage-performance. I am tremendously excited to be partnering with Intermission Ensemble, some of whose professional actors have come up through the theatre company's youth programme. The alumni are not just fantastically talented, but highly-trained and united by a spirit of family. I expect audiences to fall in love with Tartuffe (Remixed) and for it to be hailed as an outstandingly original, deeply moving version of the classic French comedy.”

Darren Raymond says: ”The production is a massive nod to the next generation. Mark will be starring alongside some of Intermission Youth's alumni. This isn't just a performance; it's a tangible bridge between a stalwart of the stage and the young talent he has spent years mentoring. I am thrilled to see our company's signature style come to life, where original verse meets the raw, rhythmic tapestry of cultural sounds that define our modern society.”

Mark Rylance says: “Since 2009 I've adored Darren Raymond's productions of Shakespeare, created for his Intermission Youth theatre company. So, I'm very excited to work with him directing Intermission Ensemble, a professional company, remixing Moliere's satirical masterpiece.

“Darren's genius for language and humour guarantees this will be a Tartuffe like no other. Our early rehearsals have been hilarious. The mix of a corrupt English missionary in a contemporary Nigerian–Jamaican family culture is bringing out the authentic cadence and revolutionary meaning of this classic play.”

In a major commitment to affordability to ensure access for lower-income families and new theatre audiences over 2,250 tickets across the run are priced at £30 and below, filling the equivalent of eight full houses. A lottery will also release a limited number of specially priced £20 seats for every single performance. Additionally, the production has partnered with dedicated schools, youth groups, and diverse community organisations to allocate heavily subsidised £15 tickets across 10 select performances.

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