Photos: Sierra Boggess Recreates LOVE NEVER DIES Photos With PHANTOM Co-Star Joseph Millson

Sierra Boggess is giving The Phantom of the Opera fans the ultimate "how it started vs. hot it's going" moment! The iconic "Christine Daaé" recently joined the London company of the iconic musical for its 40th anniversary, this time playing 'Carlotta.' She is joined by her co-star from Love Never Dies, Britain’s Joseph Millson, who is playing Monsieur André.

To celebrate their first performances in the production, she took to Instagram to recreate photos from their days in the Phantom sequel 16 years ago, going from Christine and Raoul to Carlotta and André.

The 40th Anniversary cast of London's Phantom of the Opera is led by Broadway star Jordan Donica as The Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré’s as Christine Daaé, with Rhys Whitfield returning to the production as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

The cast also includes Matt Bateman as Piangi, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, with the much-loved Joanna Riding as Madam Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg. At certain performances the role of Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The original staging of Hal Prince, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, was revised for the post-Covid re-opening of the production in 2021 by Seth Sklar-Heyn and Chrissie Cartwright, and the original stage and costume design by the legendary Maria Björnson was thrillingly restored and updated with even more spectacular effects by Matt Kinley and Jill Parker, lit by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter and Musical Supervision by Simon Lee.

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