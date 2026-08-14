THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Will Open in the West End in Spring 2027, Starring Oliver Tompsett & Samantha Barks

Disney Theatrical Group just announced that, following its sell-out run at The Bristol Hippodrome earlier this year, their brand-new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 smash-hit film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, will premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2027. The Greatest Showman continues DTG’s longstanding association with LW Theatres’ historic venue since it reopened following its extensive restoration completed in 2021.

The Greatest Showman stars Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). Further casting to be announced.

The musical will feature the GRAMMY® Award-winning and Academy Award®-nominated songs by EGOT winners Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars,” “Never Enough” and the Golden Globe® Award-winning “This Is Me,” together with their brand-new songs written especially for the musical.

Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture with story by Jenny Bicks, The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also a producer of the musical.

Learn more about The Greatest Showman and sign-up for priority booking at www.thegreatestshowman.co.uk. Performance schedule and on sale dates will be announced in due course.

Anne Quart and Andrew Flatt for Disney Theatrical Group said today, “It’s rare for a new film musical to capture the world’s imagination in the way The Greatest Showman has – both for its story and record-breaking soundtrack. The piece is fearless in its emotion: open-hearted, exuberant, and unapologetically joyous, celebrating those considered outsiders and dreamers. While its storytelling draws on classic traditions, its score is unmistakably of today — bold, infectious songs that feel they were always destined for the stage.

“The show is born of a collaboration with an incredible group of artists. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul return with the songs audiences will know and love, alongside exhilarating new numbers created especially for the stage; Tim Federle’s book captures a heartfelt love of theatre and show business; and two-time Tony® Award-winning Casey Nicholaw directs an extraordinary cast led by the incomparable Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks.

“We’re thrilled to begin this next chapter in our long association with Theatre Royal Drury Lane – this feels like a very special homecoming.”

Completing the creative team are Alex Lacamoire (Music Supervision, Incidental & Dance Music Arrangements and Orchestrations), David Korins (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (Costume Design); Natasha Katz (Lighting Design); Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), George Reeve (Video Design), Lorenzo Pisoni (Circus Creation & Design), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wig Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director) and Keston & Keston (Children's Casting Director & General Manager). Acrobat Casting by The 7 Fingers. Justin Paul is also providing Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements.

Photo Credit: Sebastian Nevols

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