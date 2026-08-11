Video: Watch Sandra Oh and More in Trailer for NT Live's THE MISANTHROPE

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A trailer for THE MISANTHROPE has arrived ahead of the production's release in cinemas through National Theatre Live. The video offers a first look at Sandra Oh in the title role, playing a novelist who clashes with the people around her over her refusal to indulge in social niceties and lies. The National Theatre production was filmed live on stage in London.

The play is Martin Crimp's reworking of Molière's classic, recasting the story around Alice, described in the trailer's setup as a brilliant novelist who despises what she sees as the carefully constructed lies of modern society. As she challenges those around her, the backlash intensifies, and she is forced to weigh the cost of speaking plainly in a world seemingly built to silence her. Crimp, whose adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac has also been staged at The National Theatre, wrote this version of the text.

Indhu Rubasingham directs the production, which was captured on stage at The National Theatre for the NT Live cinema series. The broadcast is set to reach cinemas worldwide from September 22, giving audiences beyond London access to Oh's performance in the role.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming