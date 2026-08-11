Ari Emanuel's MARI Acquires ATG Entertainment, Including 7 Broadway Theatres

Ari Emanuel's events company MARI, founded in 2025, has acquired ATG Entertainment. The West End and Broadway venue owner and ticketing company was acquired for £4.5B ($6B), the Financial Times reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, MARI was in talks to acquire the company in June. The deal was made between MARI and ATG’s owner Providence Equity shortly after. LionTree served as lead financial advisor on the transaction.

This marks the largest acquisition by MARI to date. MARI acquired the ticketing platform TodayTix in October 2025. The company's portfolio includes the Miami Open presented by Itaú, Mutua Madrid Open, Frieze, and Barrett-Jackson.

In a statement, MARI said that its acquisition of ATG reflects the company's interest in “the growing power of live experience and the passionate audiences it brings together."

ATG Entertainment operates more than 70 venues spanning the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Spain. Its London portfolio hosts long-running musicals including The Book of Mormon, Wicked, and The Lion King. On Broadway, the company operates the Lyric Theatre and the Hudson Theatre, as well as the August Wilson, Walter Kerr, Al Hirschfeld, Eugene O'Neill, and St. James. The latter five were acquired in a merge with Jujamcyn in 2023.

The Lyric Theatre is home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and most recently the Hudson Theatre was home to Every Brilliant Thing. Dog Day Afternoon most recently played at the August Wilson. Hadestown is now playing at the Walter Kerr, Moulin Rouge! is currently playing at the Al Hirschfeld, The Book of Mormon is at the Eugene O'Neill, and Titanique is at the St. James.

Read the original story on Financial Times.

About MARI

MARI is a global events and experiences company with a portfolio of world-class live properties spanning sport, art, lifestyle, and entertainment. These include major international tennis tournaments, among them the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open presented by Itaú, Frieze, a leading voice in contemporary art, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, TodayTix Group, a leading digital ticketing and technology company for theatre and live performance, and Barrett-Jackson, the foremost U.S. collector car auction company. MARI delivers live experiences that bring people together, inspire audiences, and shape culture worldwide.

About Ari Emanuel

Ari Emanuel leads TKO as executive chair and CEO and is executive chairman of WME Group, two companies that sit at the center of sports, entertainment, and culture. Since co-founding Endeavor in 1995, Emanuel has repeatedly transformed the business of entertainment—merging William Morris Agency and Endeavor to form global enterprise WME, acquiring IMG and UFC, and ultimately bringing WWE and UFC together to form the sports powerhouse TKO. Based in Beverly Hills, Emanuel continues to build across ventures that include the global events and experiences company MARI and the Las Vegas Raiders.

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