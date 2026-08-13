BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Postpones Launch of UK Tour for a Third Time

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The UK tour of Burlesque The Musical has postponed its opening for a third time. Sunderland Empire released a statement, "“The team behind the show is working hard to resolve the issues and anticipates that Burlesque will open on Friday 14th August." Producers also revealed, “due to technical difficulties, tonight’s performance [13th August] cannot go ahead”.

Burlesque The Musical previously postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour, announcing that the touring production would launch in Sunderland on August 6, instead of the previously announced opening engagement in Woking. BroadwayWorld then learned that tickets were no longer available to purchase for August 6-12, delaying the start of performances by another week.

About Burlesque The Musical

Based on Steven Antin’s Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque The Musical is hitting the stage, featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin.

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming