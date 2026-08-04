Video: Ariana Grande Shares That Break From Her Career Was Planned in Advance

Ariana Grande has shared more information about her break from her professional career. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grande will step back from public life once her current tour concludes in September. She has also dropped out of the previously announced production of Sunday in the Park With George, in which she was set to star alongside Jonathan Bailey in London's West End.

Grande gave an emotional speech on stage at a recenty concert at Chicago’s United Center, clarifying details of her break. She shared that the break has been planned and was not in reaction to any negativty she had been facing from people online.

“Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much," she said. "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

"No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share," she continued. "This tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

Watch the clip below:

Producers on Sunday In The Park With George have confirmed that the production will still go on as planned, according to a statement.

The statement reads: “Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, Empire Street Productions can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course.”

Auditions for other roles in the production were reportedly taking place this summer. The new update comes after ticket sales to the revival were recently delayed for a second time to fall 2026, after initially being announced for May 2026, then to summer 2026. The delay was due to the production waiting until Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour concluded.

As announced earlier this year, Bailey was to lead the production as George, with Grande taking on the role of Dot. Sunday in the Park with George has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. This new production will be directed by Marianne Elliot, with design by Tom Scutt.

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