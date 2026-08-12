Video: First Look at the 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour of JERSEY BOYS

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You can now get a first look at footage of the 20th Anniversary UK & Ireland tour of the original Tony and Olivier award-winning musical JERSEY BOYS which opened at New Wimbledon Theatre on 17 June 2026 and is booking through 2027, with further dates to be announced.

The cast is led by Luke Baker as Frankie Valli, Carlo Boumouglbay as Tommy DeVito, Lewis Kennedy as Nick Massi, Toby Miles as Bob Gaudio and Ellis Kirk as Alternate Frankie Valli with Aiden Carson as Joey, Artemis Chrisoulakis as Francine, Sydnie Hocknell as Mary Delgado, Michael Levi as Bob Crewe, Olivia Mitchell as Lorraine, Jarryd Nurden as Hank Majewski, Oliver Tester as Norm Waxman, Damien Winchester as Barry Belson and Fed Zanni as Gyp DeCarlo. The cast is completed by swings Scott Goncalves, Melissa Potts, Zach Sorrow and Joshua Spencer-Pepper. JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin’, Oh What a Night and more.

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