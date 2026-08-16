Video: Charlie Burn Sings 'Sweet Liberty' From JANE EYRE at Southwark Playhouse

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Southwark Playhouse has released a new performance clip featuring Charlie Burn singing 'Sweet Liberty' from Jane Eyre A Musical, giving audiences another preview of the score ahead of the show's London engagement. Burn stars as Jane in the production, and the recording is one of several tracks the venue has shared in advance of opening.

Jane Eyre A Musical is a retelling of Charlotte Brontë's novel, with direction by John Caird and Megan McGinnis and music by Paul Gordon. The musical has received five Tony nominations and is now making its UK premiere. According to the theatre, 'Sweet Liberty' joins 'Sirens' and 'Secret Soul' as songs from the production made available to stream on major platforms ahead of the run.

The production runs at Southwark Playhouse from 28 August through 24 October. Burn performs opposite Ashley Gilmour, who plays Rochester, with both actors' voices featured across the pre-release tracks now circulating online.

Southwark Playhouse previously released an EP and music video featuring Burn and Gilmour performing 'Sirens,' one of the production's key Act I numbers, ahead of the London run.

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