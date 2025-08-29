Cast Set For West End Run of GHOST STORIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been set for the return of Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's supernatural sensation Ghost Stories to the West End. More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show returns to London following its first ever full UK tour, playing a limited 6 week season at the Peacock Theatre from Tuesday 30 September to Saturday 8 November 2025.



David Cardy (Birds of a Feather) will play Tony Matthews, Jonathan Guy Lewis (London's Burning) will play Professor Goodman, Clive Mantle (Casualty) will play Mike Priddle, Preston Nyman (Mufasa: The Lion King) will play Simon Rifkind, Lloyd McDonagh (The Mind Mangler) will play The Others, with Simon Bass (Farm Hall) and Harry Rundle (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child) as understudies.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman said of the return of their celebrated terrifying tales to the West End: “We are delighted that Ghost Stories will be returning to scare the hell out of West End audiences after its first ever UK tour. It's an extraordinary thing for us that after fifteen years Ghost Stories is still going strong. It's so exciting to be able to share the screams, the laughs, the scares and the leap-out-of-your seat sensory-experience of the ninety-minute thrill ride that Ghost Stories is.”



When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

After exhilarating audiences across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's Ghost Stories is "Genuine scary fun” (Sunday Times), a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

Are you brave enough to book?

WARNING: Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.



David Cardy plays Tony Matthews. Theatre credits include: Charlie Clench in One Man Two Gunvors (Derby Theatre and UK Tour) Reverend Chasuble in The Importance Of Being Earnest (The Albert Halls); OJ Berman/Dr Goldman in Breakfast At Tiffany's (UK Tour); Thrysullus in The Inn At Lydda (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse); Tipping The Velvet (Lyric Hammersmith); Monty in Made In Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre); Harry McMichael in Not Now Darling (The Mill at Sonning); Tony Matthews in Ghost Stories (Duke of York Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse), Captain Smollett in Treasure Island (Rose Theatre); Phil in Dreamboats And Petticoats; Kat in All Quiet On The Western Front (Nottingham Playhouse); Reggie in the UK Tour of Losing Louis; Ed in Playing God (Stephen Joseph Theatre); The Prison Orderly in Edward Bond's Lear (Crucible); Billy Bulldog in Property (National Theatre Studio); The Fool in King Lear for E.T.T (Old Vic); Reg in Bones (Hampstead); Sgt Slater in a tour of Ray Cooney's Funny Money. Between 1993 and 1997 he played Sam Weller opposite Sir Harry Secombe in the musical Pickwick. Television includes: Max in The Bill (returning character) and A Touch Of Frost (both ITV); Eastenders, Silent Witness, The Bulla, Absolutely Fabulous, Getting Hurt, Casualty (all BBC). He is probably best known on television as Chris Theodopolopodous in Birds Of A Feather. Film includes: Brian Epstein in Stephen Frears' Prick Up Your Ears; Michael Mann's The Keep; Three Steps To Heaven (BFI Films) and Baby Juice Express (Enterprise Films).

Jonathan Guy Lewis plays Professor Goodman. Theatre credits include: Soldier On (Playground, The Other Palace, National Tour, Canadian Stage Berkeley St, Toronto); The Be All and End All (York Theatre Royal & Tour); The Herbal Bed (Rose Theatre Kingston/No. 1 Tour); A View From The Bridge (The Touring Consortium); I Found My Horn (Trafalgar Studios & International tour); Elephants (Hampstead Theatre); Protest (Orange Tree Theatre); Mountain Hotel (Orange Tree Theatre); I Found My Horn (Tristan Bates/ Orange Tree/ Chichester/ Hampstead Theatre); Green Wash (Orange Tree Theatre); Alphabetical Order (Hampstead Theatre); Absent Friends (Watford Palace Theatre); A Few Good Men (Haymarket Theatre, West End); Myth, Propaganda & Disaster (Orange Tree Theatre); A Comedy of Arias (Edinburgh (Plesance)/ New Ambassadors); Exclude Me (Chelsea Theatre); Speaking in Tongues (Hampstead Theatre). TV includes: Bergerac; Agatha Raisin; Skins Redux: Rise; Endeavour; I Shouldn't Be Alive: Blizzard of Death; Desperados; Vincent; Sea of Souls; Holby City; Peak Practice; Inspector Morse; Casualty; London's Burning; Coronation Street; and Soldier Soldier.

Clive Mantle plays Mike Priddle. Theatre credits include: Cal McCrystal's 2018 and 2023 productions of Iolanthe (E.N.O.); Tim Albery's A Streetcar Named Desire; Stephen Daldry's The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist; David Toguri's Robin Hood; David Hayman's Coming Clean (Bush Theatre); Deborah Warner's Woyzeck; Howard Davies's Troilus and Cressida (RSC); Alan Rickman's Johnny Johnson RSC (The Almeida); Kenneth Branagh's The Play What I Wrote and 6 productions of Of Mice and Men (Olivier Nomination for his role as Lennie); Educating Rita; Rattle of a Simple Man; The Ladykillers; The Verdict; The Children; and with his wife, Carla Mendonça, Jus' Like That! Television includes: Robin of Sherwood; The Vicar of Dibley; Casualty; Holby City; Game of Thrones; White Van Man; Mount Pleasant; Bloomin' Marvellous; Minder; Smith and Jones; One Foot in the Grave; Bottom; Drop the Dead Donkey; A Bit of Fry and Laurie; Damned; Sherlock; Midsomer Murders; Doctors; and many more. Films include: Party Party; Alien 3; Without a Clue; Churchill -Into the Storm; Morris - A Life With Bells On; The More You Ignore Me; Quicksand; and in White Hunter, Black Heart. Written work includes: The Treasure at The Top Of The World, A Jewel In The Sands Of Time, In The City Of Fortune And Flames and At the Moment When Time Stood Still.

Preston Nyman plays Simon Rifkind. Theatre credits include: The Deep Blue Sea (Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath, Theatre Royal Haymarket); Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith and Ambassadors Theatre) and George's Marvellous Medicine (Curve/Rose Kingston/UK tour). Film credits include: Zazu in Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney, dir. Barry Jenkins) and Eustace in Agatha Christie's Crooked House (Sony Pictures, dir. Gilles Paquet-Brenner). Television include: A Small Light (Disney+); Ridley Road (BBC/Red Productions); Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4); Catch 22 (Hulu); Silent Witness, This Country, Doctors (BBC); Doc Martin (ITV) and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom (Entertainment One).

Lloyd McDonagh plays The Others. Theatre credits includes: The Mind Mangler (Apollo Theatre and UK Tour); The Tempest (Shakespeare's Globe); Ghost Stories (Ambassadors Theatre and UK Tour); Home: For A Lost Soldier (Tristan Bates Theatre); Man Vs Morphy Richards (The Old Red Lion Theatre); As You Like It (Charlton Park Open Air Theatre); The Trail of Le Singe (The Pleasance Theatre & Camden Fringe); We Own Everything (The Space Arts Theatre); Loot (COLAB Theatre); Land Of Nod (Parabolic Theatre); The Picnic (Rosemary Branch Theatre); Dear Mr Kaizer (Prague Fringe Festival); The Greatest Stories Never Told (Edinburgh Fringe Festival). TV and Film includes: Suspicion: Series 2 (Discovery Channel – I.D); Glitch (Studio Goodluck); Degenerates (Cineglobe); Sirens Song (1142 Productions); RAW! (1142 Productions).

Simon Bass, understudy. Theatre credits include: Otto Hahn in Farm Hall (Theatre Royal Haymarket 2024 and 2023 tour); Mayor King in The Way to Dusty Death (Camden Fringe 2023); and Brad Williams in Someone of Significance (Vault Festival 2023). Simon is also a long-standing member of Directors Cut Theatre. TV and Film includes: a reporter in the Bob Marley feature film One Love; Richard Weston in Mary & George (Sky Atlantic); Benjamin Holt in The Machines That Built America (Sky History/HBO); David Blackett in The Testing Point (2023); Mogg in Ana Rocha de Sousa's Listen (2020) and a drunk widower in the LGBTQ+ short Octopus (BFI Flare 2022).

Harry Rundle, understudy. Theatre credits include: Harry Potter & The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre); Florian Zeller's The Son (Duke of York Theatre); Dracula (UK & China Tour); NewsRevue (Bridge House Theatre and Seven Dials Playhouse); Colliery Boys Workshop (Laurels Theatre). TV and Film includes: Doctors. Brace; Fifteen; Dawn.



Ghost Stories is written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, originally directed by Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman and Sean Holmes. Set and Costume Design is by Jon Bausor, Lighting Design by James Farncombe, Sound Design by Nick Manning, Special Effects by Scott Penrose, Casting Director is Ginny Schiller CDG, Associate Director is Andy Room and Costume Supervisor is Ellen McQuaid.

Ghost Stories has was last seen in the West End in 2019 at the Ambassadors's Theatre, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith.

Melting Pot presents a The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Production of Ghost Stories.