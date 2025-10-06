Review: GHOST STORIES, Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ghost Stories, written by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, promises audience members at the Peacock Theatre “moments of extreme shock and tension,” warning potential ticket bookers that the show is “unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15” and recommending that those of a “nervous disposition” should “think very seriously before attending.” It’s quite the list of warnings, making one question exactly what they are going to witness in the play.

The show, directed by Dyson and Nyman as well as Sean Holmes, is shrouded in secrecy in a similar style to The Mousetrap, with audience members being asked to not spoil anything and reviewers being given a request to not give the plot away by the show’s writers.

So, without too many spoilers, the show follows Professor Goodman (Jonathan Guy Lewis), a parapsychologist who has made it his life's work to debunk the paranormal through lectures based on investigations he has been on over the years. Audiences are shown three of Goodman’s investigations, following Tony Matthews (David Cardy), Simon Rifkind (Harry Rundle, Understudy) and Mike Priddle (Clive Mantle) over the show’s 85-minute runtime.

The highlight of the show is its clever use of the set and costumes, designed by Jon Bausor. The simple yet effective set pieces are able to transform the stage based on which investigation is being explored, and pieces of media are shown on the stage’s safety curtain when Goodman is presenting his lecture. Scott Penrose does the show’s spooky heavy lifting with special effects, ranging from small movements to massive moments.

More of the horror aspects are brought to life by Nick Manning’s sound design, with unnerving rumblings and sudden noises doing the most work to keep the audience on edge. The lighting, designed by James Farncombe, also contributes to the scarier aspects, but some lights get too bright when shining directly at the audience (particularly torches), leading to some headaches after the performance.

The concept of the show is a fascinating one, but in reality, Ghost Stories struggles to remain cohesive, showing its age after fifteen years. There have been some updates, including one reference to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are other moments of poor taste that remain, including an unnecessary anti-Semitic joke that adds nothing to the show.

It is also a bit disappointing to see an all-male, all-white cast in a work that could be open to a more diverse group of actors. And, unfortunately, with the Peacock Theatre being on the larger side (999 capacity), there is a loss of intimacy, which has a negative effect on the play as a whole. Many details are lost when not sitting in the stalls, and some jumpscares and other moments are spoiled as one is able to see things being set up from above.

Ultimately, Ghost Stories is a show that tries a bit too hard to be spooky, making it a bit silly instead of shockingly scary. The actors give Great Performances and there are interesting concepts within the show, but the work as a whole has a tendency to rely more on jump scares than feelings of suspense and horror as promised. Those who might have hesitated in purchasing a ticket due to anxiety over jump scares may find themselves laughing more than screaming - and not just at the jokes.

Ghost Stories runs until 8 November at the Peacock Theatre

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...