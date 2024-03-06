Cast Set For SUITE IN THREE KEYS at Orange Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orange Tree Theatre has announced casting for Noël Coward’s Suite in Three Keys. OT Artistic Director Tom Littler directs Stephen Boxer (Hugo Latymer, George Hilgay and Verner Conklin), Emma Fielding (Hilde Latymer, Anne Hilgay and Anna-Mary Conklin) and Tara FitzGerald (Carlotta Gray, Linda Savignac and Maud Caragnani) in a rediscovery of Coward’s trilogy.

The creative team is completed by Designer Louie Whitemore, Lighting Designer Chris McDonnell, Sound Designer Tom Attwood and Associate Designer Jessica Statton. Suite in Three Keys opens on 5 June and runs until 6 July with previews from 24 May. Following its run at the Orange Tree Theatre, Suite in Three Keys will run at Theatre Royal Bath from 9 to 13 July.

OT Artistic Director Tom Littler said today, “Suite in Three Keys is an exquisite trio of plays representing Noël Coward's final work for the theatre. Dating from the mid-1960s, these plays have all of Coward's trademark wit and verbal invention whilst confronting themes of mortality, sexuality and honesty with remarkable daring. I'm delighted to welcome Tara FitzGerald back to the Orange Tree after her excoriating performance in Duet for One, and to introduce OT audiences to the remarkable talents of Stephen Boxer and Emma Fielding.”

In a luxury Swiss hotel suite, three separate stories unfold. In the full-length A Song at Twilight, an elderly writer faces blackmail at the hands of an ex-lover threatening to expose his secret past. Shadows of the Evening and Come into the Garden, Maud form a perfect double-bill, combining a late-life love triangle and a fizzing comedy about Americans abroad.

Noël Coward was one of the premiere entertainers of the 20th Century. Nicknamed, "The Master," Coward was a playwright, a lyricist, a composer, an actor, a singer, a director, and a producer. He has over fifty of his plays published, including The Young Idea, The Vortex, Fallen Angels, Hay Fever, Private Lives, A Design for Living, Tonight at 8:30, Present Laughter, This Happy Breed and Blithe Spirit.

Biographies

Stephen Boxer plays Hugo Latymer, George Hilgay and Verner Conklin. His theatre credits include The Box of Delights (RSC), A Splinter of Ice (Jermyn Street Theatre),Macbeth, Stories, King Lear, The Holy Rosenbergs, Aristocrats, Power (National Theatre), Raising Martha (Park Theatre), The Inn at Lydda (Shakespeare’s Globe), Written on the Heart (Duchess Theatre), The Great Highway (Gate Theatre), A Chaste Maid (Almeida), Titus Andronicus, The Heresy of Love, Written on the Heart, The Taming of the Shrew and The Tragedy of Thomas Hobbs (RSC). His television credits include The Crown (as Denis Thatcher), Garrow’s Law and Doctors (as series regular Dr Joe Fenton); and for film, The Iron Lady, The Guard of Auschwitz, Red Joan, Teen Spirit and Postcards from London.

Emma Fielding plays Hilde Latymer, Anne Hilgay and Anna-Mary Conklin. Her theatre credits include A Museum in Baghdad (RSC), Mary’s Babies (Jermyn Street Theatre), A Woman of No Importance (Vaudeville Theatre), Terror (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again (RSC), In the Republic of Happiness, Spinning into Butter(Royal Court Theatre), The King’s Speech (Wyndham’s Theatre, UK tour), Playing with Fire, Look Back in Anger, Arcadia (National Theatre), Rock ‘n’ Roll (Duke of York’s), Macbeth, Heartbreak House, 1953, School for Wives (Almeida), Private Lives (Noel Coward Theatre, Richard Rodgers Theatre). Her television credits include Van Der Valk,Close to the Enemy, Cranford; and for film, Fast Girls, Twenty8K, The Other Man, Discovery of Heaven, Pandemonium and The Scarlet Tunic.

Tara FitzGerald plays Carlotta Gray, Linda Savignac and Maud Caragnani. She returns to the Orange Tree, having previously appeared in Duet for One. Her other theatre credits include The Secret Theatre (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe), Broken Glass (Kiln Theatre), A Doll’s House (Donmar Warehouse), And then there were none (Gielgud Theatre), Antigone (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, The Old Vic) and Hamlet (Almeida, Belasco Theater). Her television credits include Requiem, The Strike Series, Churchill’s Secret, In the Club, The Musketeers, Game of Thrones, The Body Farm, Waking the Dead, Jane Eyre, The Virgin Queen; and for film, The Runaways, Una, Exodus, Universal Pictures, Child 44, Five Children and It, In a Dark Place, I Capture the Castle, Secret Passage, Susan, Brassed Off, The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down a Mountain and Sirens.

Artistic Director of the OT Tom Littler directs. His theatre credits include She Stoops to Conquer, The Circle (Orange Tree Theatre) Saturday Night (Jermyn Street Theatre, Arts Theatre), A Little Night Music (Budapest) Good Grief (Theatre Royal Bath), Dances of Death (Gate Theatre), Martine (Finborough Theatre), Miss Julie and Creditors (Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, Jermyn Street), Tonight at 8.30, Cancelling Socrates, The Tempest, The Odyssey, 15 Heroines (Jermyn Street Theatre), Cabaret (English Theatre Frankfurt, Deutsches Theater Munich), and Hamlet (Guildford Shakespeare Company). He was Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre from 2017 to 2022, before moving to the OT.