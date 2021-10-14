Cast Announced For the West End Return of POTTED PANTO

The 2021 cast is revealed as 'Potted Panto', written by double Olivier nominees (and former CBBC TV presenters) Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, returns for a five-week West End festive season at the Garrick Theatre from Saturday 11 December, 2021 - Sunday 9 January, 2022.

Press performance: Sunday 12 December at 4pm.

Dan Clarkson and Gary Trainor (who played Dewey Finn in 'School of Rock the Musical' in the West End original cast and US tour) are joined by Kevin Yates and Liam Jeavons (as alternate performers) with Charlotte Payne as The Fairy and assistant stage manager and Joseph Peters as Mr Nut and assistant stage manager.

'Potted Panto' is a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the

wonderful world of pantomime. Over 70 hilarious minutes, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin's lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball. Not to mention the full-scale versions of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty which see the boys trying to work out not only how two people can play 7 dwarves, but also which of them will make the prettiest princess!

Writer and star Daniel Clarkson said: "We are so excited to be coming back to the Garrick with 'Potted Panto' this Christmas. After our 10th anniversary season was cut short last year, this year's '10th plus one' promises to be the biggest and best yet! With seven different pantomimes in just one sitting, it's going to be bigger laughs, bigger doses of Christmas magic and bigger servings of custard pies than ever before! And to be honest I'm just thrilled to be doing something that's not over Zoom for a change!'

Producer James Seabright said: "I'm delighted to bring Dan and Jeff's wonderfully funny show 'Potted Panto' back to the West End, offering London's families the chance to enjoy seven classic pantomime stories in 70 hilarious minutes. And with tickets from just £20, this is the perfect treat for everyone. We are excited to be welcoming Gary Trainor to the cast co-starring with Daniel Clarkson. After touring extensively with our sister show 'Potted Potter' around the world, this is the first time we've been able to bring Gary into the 'Potted Panto' family for our latest West End run."

'Potted Panto' had its West End premiere at the Vaudeville in 2010 and was subsequently nominated for Best Entertainment in the Olivier Awards. It is unmissable fun, whether you're six or 106!

Box office: 0330 333 4811

www.nimaxtheatres.com