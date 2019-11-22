Cast Announced For NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE at the Young Vic

Artistic Director of the Young Vic Kwame Kwei-Armah today announces complete casting for Nora: A Doll's House. Anna Russell-Martin (Cyrano De Bergerac, A Christmas Carol Citizens Theatre) reprises her role from the critically-acclaimed Citizens Theatre production, and is joined by Mark Arends (MotherFatherSon; Fatherland Lyric Hammersmith), Natalie Klamar (Wilderness Hampstead Theatre; Richard II Almeida), Luke Norris (Poldark; Blue/Orange, A View from the Bridge Young Vic), Amaka Okafor (The Son Kiln/West End; I'm Not Running, Macbeth National Theatre) and Zephryn Taitte (Call The Midwife; Bitter Wheat Garrick Theatre).

'You've lies in the whites of your eyes, Nora. What have you done...?'

Nora is the perfect wife and mother. She is dutiful, beautiful and everything is always in its right place. But when a secret from her past comes back to haunt her, her life rapidly unravels. Over the course of three days, Nora must fight to protect herself and her family or risk losing everything. Ibsen's brutal portrayal of womanhood caused outrage when it was first performed in 1879. Originally produced by the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, this bold new production by Stef Smith, one of Scotland's most exciting playwrights, reframes the drama in three different time periods. The fight for women's suffrage, the swinging sixties and modern day intertwine in this urgent, poetic play that asks how far have we really come in the past 100 years?

Written by Stef Smith, Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, with Design by Tom Piper, Lighting Design by Lee Curran, Composition and Sound Design by Michael John McCarthy, Movement by EJ Boyle, and Casting by Sophie Parrott CDG.

(Re)imagining Nora

A Royal Holloway University of London event

Saturday 15 February 2020, 10am - 5.30pm

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

This one-day symposium explores Ibsen's A Doll's House and its many transformations and reinterpretations. The event will bring together academics and theatre makers, to give a fresh look at the play in its original context, and the ways in which it has captured the imaginations of its critics and supporters ever since. Speakers will include Tanika Gupta, Sam Adamson, Tanya Moodie and Tore Rem, editor of the New Penguin Ibsen.





