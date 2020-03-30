Carly Paoli Will Premiere Music For Mercy Concert On Good Friday

Carly Paoli will share a very special concert on her own YouTube channel. Music for Mercy - which took place in 2016 to celebrate Pope Francis' Jubilee Year Of Mercy - will be premiered live on Carly's YouTube Channel on Good Friday, 10 April at 7.00 pm. Viewers will be able to comment and interact in real time whilst watching the stream of the concert. Filmed in the ancient Roman Forum, lovers of classical music and the great musicals will be able to witness Carly performing alongside a host of star names at this exclusive event.

And what a concert. Held together by British singer Carly Paoli, the British Soprano and Classical Brit Nominee, accompanied by Orchestra di Roma, conducted by Gianluca Marcianò, Carlo Bernini and Chris Egan, Music for Mercy featured West End legend Elaine Paige, 16 time Grammy-Award winner David Foster, operatic super group from Canada, The Tenors, Italian Giovanni Caccamo, and as guest of honour the amazing Andrea Bocelli.

Carly Paoli, who was the headline singer for Music for Mercy commented "On a hot Roman summer night in July 2016, myself and a group of music legends performed a once in a lifetime concert at the historic, atmospheric and ancient Roman Forum. Under the baton of Maestro Gianluca Marcianò, we filled Rome's streets with the sound of glorious music celebrating The Holy Father's sacred message of 'Mercy.' On Good Friday, April 10th at 7.00 pm, for the first time ever, I will be sharing this iconic event across my social media channels. At a time like this, with so many of us isolated from our loved ones, people are feeling lost and lonely. Now more than ever we all have a responsibility to connect with each other in whatever ways are possible and so I am sharing Music for Mercy in the hope that it will bring some love, faith, light and wonderful music into your homes during this difficult time."

With its 3000-year-old history, the Roman Forum has played host to many historic events. It was a place where Romans gathered to hear the great orators of the day. The Forum hosted Music for Mercy, produced by Abiah Music, with the support of UNESCO with permission from the Italian Ministry of Heritage, Culture and Tourism - something that had never happened before.

The programme features an eclectic mixture of operatic arias, musical theatre classics and original compositions. Highlights are the duets that Carly Paoli performed with her fellow artists. I Know Him So Well from Chess, with Elaine Paige, a new version of Via Da Qui with Giovanni Caccamo with English lyrics written by Carly Paoli, and the ultimate performance with Andrea Bocelli of the beloved Italian aria, I' Te Vurria Vasà. Two special songs sung by Carly Paoli, both of which topped the classical iTunes charts worldwide, open and close the concert. The first, a new version of Ave Maria with music by Romano Musumarra and lyrics by Grant Black became the official song for the Jubilee year. The second Time for Mercy written again by Musumarra and Black, was inspired by the writings of the Pontiff and provides the title of the concert.





