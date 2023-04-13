Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carlos Acosta Returns To The Royal Opera House in July

Performances run 26th – 30th July.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Carlos Acosta celebrates his 50th birthday by returning to dance at the Royal Opera House this July with Carlos at 50. For this special series of shows Carlos will perform a selection of some of his favourite solos and pas de deux from his impressive dance career, including George Balanchine's Apollo and the celebrated Bedroom Scene pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan's Manon. Acosta will also be joined by friends and guest artists including Royal Ballet Principal Marianela Nuñez as well as dancers from Birmingham Royal Ballet and his own company Acosta Danza.

Carlos Acosta comments 'I can't think of a better way to celebrate my 50th Birthday than by returning to dance on the Royal Opera House stage, a place that holds so many special memories for me. I'm very excited to perform with some of my close friends with what promises to be a Birthday celebration like no other'.

Cuban born, Acosta dazzled the dance world with his phenomenal technique, charisma and artistry with a career that spanned over 30 years. He retired from The Royal Ballet as Guest Principal in 2018 and became Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet in 2020. He now makes his much-anticipated return to the stage with a Birthday celebration not to be missed. Join Carlos and friends for the dance event of the summer. Tickets available from 13th April 2023 via www.roh.org.uk




