Photos: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN UK Tour In Rehearsal

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Rehearsal photos have been released for the new revival of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, which will open at Curve in Leicester from April 3 to 25, 2026, before transferring to Bristol Old Vic from April 29 to May 16 and Mayflower Southampton Studios from June 2 to 6. The press night will take place at Curve on April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

The production is directed by Paul Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, and features music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with a book by Terrence McNally, based on the novel by Manuel Puig.

The cast includes Anna-Jane Casey as Aurora, Fabian Soto Pacheco as Molina, and George Blagden as Valentin. Tori Scott will play Molina’s Mother, with Damian Buhagiar as the Guard, Gabriela Garcia as Marta, and Jay Rincon as the Warden. The ensemble includes Jess Buckby, Davide Fienauri, and Alex Pinder.

The revival is a co-production between Made at Curve, Bristol Old Vic, and Mayflower Southampton.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner