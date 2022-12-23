Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45 for One Woman Show





Following sensational critical acclaim One Woman Show played sold out runs at Soho Theatre London and Traverse Theatre Edinburgh and was called "the single hottest ticket in the capital right now" (Time Out).



Liz Kingsman's Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show within a show is "an uproarious spoof" (Telegraph) of the genre it borrows its title from, and was listed as The Guardian's Number 1 Comedy Event of 2021.



A bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives, this blurb will nail down nothing. This is a show so unflinching you'll be begging for a flinch.



Trigger warning: contains blinding ambition.

Was £78- Now £45

Was £63- Now £35

Was £54 - Now £25

Was £30 - £15



Valid on all performances until 31 December 2022

Book by 31 December