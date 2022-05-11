Booking Period Extends To April 2023 For Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Tickets are now on sale!
Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions have announced an extension for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Audiences can now watch the trial of Leonard Vole at the magnificent London County Hall until 16th April 2023. Tickets are now on sale at witnesscountyhall.com. Casting for the new booking period is to be announced.
Producers Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford said: "After being closed for 18 months during the pandemic we are thrilled that audiences have welcomed Witness for the Prosecution back with such enthusiasm. Over 400,000 people have seen the show since we opened in 2017 and we are excited to now be extending into a 6th year with a new booking period now on sale until April 2023."
The current cast includes Joshua Glenister as the accused, Leonard Vole, opposite Lauren O'Neil as Romaine. Owen Oakeshott will play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC. He is joined by Peter Landi as Mr Mayhew, Richard Teverson as Mr Myers QC, and James Hayes as Mr Justice Wainwright. The company is completed by James Alper, Lily Blunsom-Washbrook, Jonathan Brenner, Simon Butteriss, Vicki Davids, William Donaldson, Nick Hardie, Andrew Hollingworth, Mandi Symonds, Naomi Taylor, Matt Weyland, and Donnavan Yates.
Now in its fifth year, Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.
Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?
The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.
The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.