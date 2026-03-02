🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bill Bailey will return to London with Vaudevillean – his acclaimed new live show. Running from 16 December 2026 to 6 February 2027 at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London’s West End.

Before streaming, before TV, before cinema, before even radio… there was Vaudeville! Vaudeville was the prime-time entertainment of its day – a celebration of comedy, songs, and multifarious skills.

Tales of showbiz, tales of the city. Tales of the strange, the unusual… All with the aim to amuse and amaze a broad audience. Enthralling family fun, to divert and transport from the tribulations of daily life!

Bill Bailey is back with a show that celebrates the great tradition of Vaudeville, with his versatile multi-instrumental, multi-lingual, humour and musical prowess.

About Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey is a comedian, musician, writer, actor, director, presenter and keen stand-up paddle-boarder known for his live shows such as Part Troll, Tinselworm, Qualmpeddler and Limboland and his work on the television programmes Black Books, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI.