Book Tickets Now For Ian McKellen in the West End

Ian McKellen's ground-breaking theatre journey continues with a return to the West End. 80 years, 80 venues, 80,000 tickets sold on tour and now 80 more shows announced today, in London, from September - all to raise vital funds for theatre charities. Book tickets for his West End run here!

The show will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre from September 20, 2019 with all profits benefitting theatre charities. The season follows an unprecedented, sold-out tour of over 80 venues the length and breadth of the UK in celebration of McKellen's 80th birthday year.

The acclaimed tour has thus far raised over £1 million for causes related to the venues it has visited and will pass £2 million when it ends in Orkney in August. The total target for money raised by the end of the tour and West End run is £3 million.

Ian McKellen says: "Taking this new Show to 80+ theatres around the country has been a joyful birthday present to myself. I've played mainly in theatres I knew well as a young theatregoer and actor. On my birthday, I was in Bolton Town Hall where my dad used to work. It began last February with 15 theatres in Greater London and will end in Orkney.

"Soon I will be back in London, for a limited season in the West End, raising much-needed funds for theatre charities. For each performance at the Harold Pinter Theatre, I'm glad that there will be 80 tickets at just £10.

"As for the Show? Ask someone who's seen it. Come and find out."

Book tickets now





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You