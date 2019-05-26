London Ticket Deals
Book Now For Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in ENDGAME

May. 26, 2019  

Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe star in this new production of Samuel Beckett's ENDGAME at London's Old Vic, from 27 January, 2020. Book tickets here!

Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

Richard Jones (The Hairy Ape, Into the Woods) directs Beckett's macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die.

Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, performed by members of the company.

Book tickets now!



