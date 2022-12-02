Black Friday: Tickets For Just Â£15 for CIRCUS 1903

Black Friday: Tickets from just Â£15 for Circus 1903

Roll Up! Roll up! This Christmas, the marvellous Circus 1903 returns to London. Experience all the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus in an all-new home for 2022 - Eventim Apollo!



There's a world of "entertainment to delight all ages this Christmas" (Evening Standard), as sensational puppetry from the award-winning team behind War Horse puts elephants back in the ring as never seen before, alongside a huge cast of the most unique, jaw-dropping and surprising acts from all four corners of the globe!



From strong men to contortionists, acrobats to high wire and much more, Circus 1903 will astound, captivate, and transport audiences of all ages to the mesmerising Golden Age of circus.

Black Friday: Tickets from just Â£15 for Circus 1903

Off Peak:

Band A: Was Â£102- Now Â£50

Band B: Was Â£78- Now Â£40

Band C: Was Â£54 or Â£47.5 - Now Â£25

Band D: Was Â£39 or Â£36 - Now Â£25

Band D: (only valid 16,20 & 21 Dec 11am) Was Â£24- Now Â£15



Peak:

Band A: Was Â£114 - Now Â£55

Band B: Was Â£84 - Now Â£45

Band C: Was Â£60 - Now Â£30

Band D: Was Â£45 - Now Â£25

Band E: Was Â£30- Now Â£15



Off Peak Performances: December 15,16 (1100+1930),17 (1930), 20-22 (11am only)

Peak Performances: December 16 (1500), 17+18 (11am only), 20+21 (1500 only), 22+23 (All Shows)

Book by 5 December