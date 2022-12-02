Black Friday: Tickets For Just Â£15 for CIRCUS 1903
Save up to 51% on the festive family show at the Eventim Apollo
Black Friday: Tickets from just Â£15 for Circus 1903
Roll Up! Roll up! This Christmas, the marvellous Circus 1903 returns to London. Experience all the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus in an all-new home for 2022 - Eventim Apollo!
There's a world of "entertainment to delight all ages this Christmas" (Evening Standard), as sensational puppetry from the award-winning team behind War Horse puts elephants back in the ring as never seen before, alongside a huge cast of the most unique, jaw-dropping and surprising acts from all four corners of the globe!
From strong men to contortionists, acrobats to high wire and much more, Circus 1903 will astound, captivate, and transport audiences of all ages to the mesmerising Golden Age of circus.
Black Friday: Tickets from just Â£15 for Circus 1903
Off Peak:
Band A: Was Â£102- Now Â£50
Band B: Was Â£78- Now Â£40
Band C: Was Â£54 or Â£47.5 - Now Â£25
Band D: Was Â£39 or Â£36 - Now Â£25
Band D: (only valid 16,20 & 21 Dec 11am) Was Â£24- Now Â£15
Peak:
Band A: Was Â£114 - Now Â£55
Band B: Was Â£84 - Now Â£45
Band C: Was Â£60 - Now Â£30
Band D: Was Â£45 - Now Â£25
Band E: Was Â£30- Now Â£15
Off Peak Performances: December 15,16 (1100+1930),17 (1930), 20-22 (11am only)
Peak Performances: December 16 (1500), 17+18 (11am only), 20+21 (1500 only), 22+23 (All Shows)
Book by 5 December
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-HassanÂ is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic andÂ journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
December 1, 2022
Clint Dyerâ€™s production is the firstÂ OthelloÂ from a black director at the National. Starring Giles Terera as Othello and Rosy McEwen as Desdemona, the Shakespearean tragedy opened last night (30 November). What did the critics think of the new revival?
HEX, ORLANDO and MANDELA Feature in our Top Ten Shows for December
December 1, 2022
From Emma Corrin's return to the stage, a Disney success coming to London for the first time and some suitably festive treats,Â December brings a wealth of fantastic shows to London.
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on JERSEY BOYS
December 1, 2022
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on tickets for Jersey Boys: winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to Londonâ€™s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.Â
The Cast of MOTHER GOOSE Arrive at Theatre Royal Brighton
December 1, 2022
A giant golden egg greets commuters at Brighton station in anticipation of Mother Goose opening at Theatre Royal Brighton this weekend.
THE WIZARD OF OZ is Coming to the London Palladium in 2023
December 1, 2022
Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group are thrilled to announce that The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will play a strictly limited season at the world-famous London Palladium next summer.