Cast Set For THE OLD LADIES at the Finborough Theatre

A hit in the West End and on Broadway when it premiered in 1935, The Old Ladies, a classic drama from acclaimed playwright Rodney Ackland in its first London production for over 30 years opens at the multi-award-winning Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

A Cathedral city in England, 1935. Three elderly women live in uneasy proximity in a gloomy house eking out their days on their limited savings. Their fragile lives seem uneventful, but beneath the surface, malice, greed and obsession fester…

Adapted from Hugh Walpole's classic 1924 novel by Rodney Ackland, writer of Absolute Hell, The Old Ladies is a devastating dark psychological drama: a powerful study of fear and isolation amongst those society has forgotten.

Fresh from her critically acclaimed production of The Merchant of Venice1936, former Artistic Director of Watford Palace Theatre and the Contact Theatre, Manchester, Brigid Larmour directs, with Set Design by Juliette Demoulin, recently nominated for Best Designer in The Stage Debut Awards.

Cast: Catherine Cusack, Abigail Thaw, and Julia Watson.

Performances run Tuesday, 24 March – Sunday, 19 April 2026.