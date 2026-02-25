Photos: In Rehearsal with HENRY V at Royal Shakespeare Company

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Royal Shakespeare Company has released rehearsal photos for its forthcoming production of Henry V, directed by Co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey. The production runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, from March 14 through April 25, 2026, with press night set for March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Alfred Enoch plays the title role, reuniting with Harvey following their collaboration on Pericles. His stage credits include What A Carve Up!, The Picture of Dorian Gray, As You Like It (@sohoplace), Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare’s Globe), Crave (Chichester Festival Theatre), Tree (Young Vic / Manchester International Festival), Red (Wyndham’s Theatre), King Lear (Talawa and Manchester Royal Exchange), Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse), and Timon of Athens and Antigone (National Theatre). Screen work includes How to Get Away with Murder, Sherlock, Broadchurch, Foundation, The Couple Next Door, Miss Austen, Run Away, and the Harry Potter film series.

Harvey’s Henry V marks her first production in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre since becoming Co-Artistic Director and follows her work on Pericles and The Constant Wife in the Swan Theatre. It is the first time a female director has directed Henry V at the RSC.

The cast includes Catrin Aaron (Hostess/Queen Isabel/Governor of Harfleur), Micah Balfour (Exeter), Jamie Ballard (Canterbury/King of France/Williams), Diany Bandza (Scroop/Alice/Rambures), Michael Elcock (The Dauphin), Owain Gwynn (Cambridge/Orleans), Valentine Hanson (Henry IV/Grey/Erpingham), Paul Hunter (Pistol), Hanora Kamen (Ely/Gower), Natalie Kimmerling (Katharine), Sophie McIntosh (Gloucester), Emmanuel Olusanya (Bardolph/Court), Sam Parks (Westmoreland/Bates), Sion Pritchard (Fluellen), Sarah Slimani (Montjoy), Tanvi Virmani (The Girl), Ewan Wardrop (Nym/Constable), and Imogen Wilde (Swing). Two groups of 15 supernumeraries from the Coventry and Warwickshire area will appear as the watching crowd, soldiers and ghosts.

Paul Hunter, who plays Pistol, is co-founder and Artistic Director of Told by an Idiot. His previous RSC work includes The Mouse and his Child (director) and The Comedy of Errors (director, in association with Told by an Idiot), as well as acting roles in Cowbois and Les Enfants Du Paradis. Natalie Kimmerling, who plays Katharine, previously appeared with the RSC in The Tempest and has performed in productions including The Glass Menagerie and War Horse.

Harvey said she was “delighted to be directing in our larger theatre for the first time,” adding that the play raises urgent questions about leadership and the consequences of decisions made in power. She noted the significance of being the first woman to direct Henry V at the RSC and said she felt honored to take on the production.

The creative team includes Lucy Osborne (Set and Costume Designer), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Jamie Salisbury (Composer), Claire Windsor (Sound Designer), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (Movement Director), Kate Waters (Fight Director) and Christopher Worrall CDG (Casting Director).

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

HENRY V In Rehearsal

