Black Bat Productions Presents NINES

Following the critically acclaimed "Press", writer/director Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller returns with a gripping new play "Nines" will be playing 23, 24, and 26 November at London's Canal Café Theatre.

It's 1966, and the editors of the world's leading fashion magazine have travelled to the American South to scout for talent. Bright young model Penelope White arrives backstage at the show to meet her new designers Trace Marquand and Nestor Howell. As she becomes acquainted with the pair, she is impressed by their eye for design, but something about them seems strange. How do the two know each other? Why is Nestor so reluctant to face the press? And why does his name sound so dang familiar?

Fresh from his nomination for the prestigious George Devine Playwriting Award, Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller has written Nines as an exploration of how social attitudes in time and geography have changed since the swinging 60s, while others remain painfully alive today. Nines follows Black Bat Productions' recent successes, including Chagos 1971, Fear of Roses, and Press, which has enjoyed a number of critically acclaimed runs across the UK since its premiere in 2021.

Playing at the award-winning Canal Café Theatre, Nines builds on Black Bat's reputation for original writing and staging stylish, genre-shifting theatre which is unafraid to pose challenging questions to its audiences.

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Wednesday 23rd November @ 7:30pm

Thursday 24th November @ 7:30pm

Saturday 26th November @ 7:30pm

Running time: Approx 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207964®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fnines%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £9/£10 (+ £1.50 booking fee)