BWW Review: LABELS, VAULT Festival

We all constantly attach labels to people and things. Some - like friend, father, brother - are kinder than others and give us a sense of belonging, other than being useful to make sense of the world. Joe Sellman-Leava explores the magnitude of sticking attributes to individuals in his extraordinarily intelligent solo show Labels under Katharina Reinthaller's stunning direction, analysing the breadth of racist abuse his family and then he experienced.

From his childhood spent in Devon to his move to Exeter in his late teens, he tells a story of migration and legacy with creativity and humour, unafraid to shift the tone to give a harrowing insight into how inherently racist Great Britain can be. "No, where are you from-from?" he's been asked for his whole life after saying he's English. A natural collection of identities starts to build in his mind and on his t-shirt in the form of sticky notes as he brands himself - and others - with words that gradually go from harmless to horrifying.

Sellman-Leava is categorically spellbinding. His writing is poetic and clear, and his charisma shines through the simplicity of a crystalline script and superb direction. He incorporates quotes from politicians and public figures who've made discrimination their pillar through the years, which leads to an impressive acting performance built on impressions and brisk accent changes.

While he strongly denounces shocking racism and brutal treatments, it's astonishing how he manages to stay away from any patronisation or superiority complex. Labels comes off as a humble and precise address, it wants to educate more than anything else. As he details the barricades that his heritage has installed between him and his surroundings, Sellman-Leava delivers a show like nothing else seen on stage.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories