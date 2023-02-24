Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Antony Lawrence, Joanne Clifton, James Gillan, and Brandon Lee Sears Will Lead UK Tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL

Opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 July 2023, the musical will tour until April 2024 to a total of 31 venues.  

Feb. 24, 2023  
The principal cast has been announced for the brand-new production of Shrek the Musical, starring Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Faquaad) and Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey). Opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 July 2023, the musical will tour through to April 2024 to a total of 31 venues.

Antony Lawrence (Shrek) recently played Scar in The Lion King (International Tour) as well as performed in Mary Poppins (National Tour), Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre/RSC) and We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour).

Best known for her time on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, after winning the World Professional Showdance Champion and the European Professional Ballroom Championship, Joanne Clifton (Fiona) joined the iconic TV show as a professional dancer. During her time on the show she won the Christmas Special with McFly's Harry Judd and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba. On stage Joanne Clifton was most recently seen in Windfall (Southwark Playhouse) and The Addams Family (UK Tour).

Olivier Award-nominee James Gillan (Lord Faquaad) most recently created the role of Tray in Everybody's talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue) - a role he stayed with through the show's entire West End run. He also performed in Everybody's talking About Jamie at the Ahmanson Theatre in LA for its six-week run.

Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) most recently played the role of Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (UK tour). His previous theatre credits include the original West End productions of Be More Chill (Shaftesbury), Come From Away (Phoenix); Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury); and On the Town (Regents Park).

On 27 February 2023, the cast of Shrek the Musical will perform at BBC Big Night of the Musicals at Manchester's AO Arena. The programme will be shown in a special 90-minute presentation on BBC One and on BBC Radio 2 in the spring.

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical brings together a new creative team to re-image this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience, featuring all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's original musical.

Shrek the Musical opens at Plymouth Theatre Royal on 21 July 2023 and then tours to Manchester, Dublin, Bristol, Southend, Carlisle, Aberdeen, Oxford, Wimbledon, Dartford, Northampton, Bradford, Woking, Eastbourne, Cardiff, York, Blackpool and in 2024: Glasgow Kings, Edinburgh Playhouse, Coventry Belgrade, Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Southampton Mayflower, Milton Keynes Theatres, Hull New, Cheltenham Everyman, Nottingham Playhouse, Norwich Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House Belfast, The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham and The Millenium Forum, Derry. For full listings, please see the notes to editors below.

The national press night will be Thursday 3 August 2023 at Opera House Manchester.

The team joining forces to re-create the bright and beautiful world of Shrek the Musical includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour), co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returns to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour. He is joined by Set and costume design will be by Philip Witcomb (Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick Theatre); Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknel (Lighting), Jim Arnold (Casting) and Ben Harrison (Sound).

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, the Broadway and West End smash hit Shrek the Musical is a fun-filled and hilarious musical comedy with a cast of vibrant characters and a 'shrektackular' score.

Featuring the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, a host of magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including the smash hit 'I'm a Believer', Shrek the Musical is a musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike.

Come join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest, finding unexpected friendships and surprising romance along the way.

Tour Dates

21 July 2023 - 29 July 2023

Plymouth Theatre Royal

theatreroyal.com

1 August - 12 August 2023

Opera House Manchester

atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

15 August - 20 August 2023

Bord Gais Energy Theatre

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

22 August - 27 August 2023

Bristol Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

29 August - 2 September 2023

The Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

southendtheatres.org.uk

5 September - 10 September 2023

The Sands Centre, Carlisle

betterboxoffice.co.uk/the-sands-centre

12 September - 16 September 2023

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

19 September - 24 September 2023

Oxford New Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

26 September - 30 September 2023

New Wimbledon Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

2 October - 7 October 2023

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

orchardtheatre.co.uk

10 October - 15 October 2023

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

royalandderngate.co.uk

17 October - 22 October 2023

Leicester Curve

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

24 October - 28 October 2023

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre

30 October - 4 September 2023

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

13 - 18 November 2023

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

20 November - 25 November 2023

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

wmc.org.uk

27 November - 2 December 2023

Grand Opera House York

atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

12 December - 30 December 2023

Blackpool Winter Gardens

wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

15 January - 20 January 2024

Glasgow Kings Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

22 January - 27 January 2024

Edinburgh Playhouse

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

30 January - 4 February 2024

Coventry Belgrade

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

6 February - 10 February 2024

Sunderland Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

12 February - 17 February 2024

Liverpool Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

20 February - 25 February 2024

Southampton Mayflower

www.mayflower.org.uk

27 February - 3 March 2024

Milton Keynes Theatres

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

5 March - 10 March 2024

Hull New Theatre

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

12 March - 17 March 2024

Cheltenham Everyman

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

19 March - 24 March 2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal

https://trch.co.uk/

26 March - 30 March 2024

Norwich Theatre Royal

https://norwichtheatre.org/

2 April - 6 April 2024

Grand Opera House Belfast

https://www.goh.co.uk/

9 April - 14 April 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham

atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

16 April - 21 April 2024

Millenium Forum, Londonderry

https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/



Review: HAPPY DEATHDAY, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: HAPPY DEATHDAY, VAULT Festival
People get very uncomfortable around death. It’s become this taboo of sorts when it’s just how life works. Leoni Amandin takes an original approach to the matter in an empathetic, surprisingly educational, funny celebration of mortality. Amandin, whose dad died unexpectedly during her first year of drama school, runs the audience through the logistics of dying as well as alternative graves and different cultural traditions associated with one’s demise.
Review: RIGHT OF WAY, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: RIGHT OF WAY, VAULT Festival
Created alongside Susannah Bramwell and Nina Fidderman (respectively credited as creative producer and associate artist), Right Of Way is emotionally intelligent and poignant. It straddles the line between poetry and theatre in an exquisite exploration of the “landscape of grief”. Bowden’s personal approach is life-affirming and moving. Already one of this year’s VAULT Five Artists, she confirms herself a promising theatre-maker.
Review: MY NAME IS, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: MY NAME IS, VAULT Festival
Chris Yarnell directs an energetic cast. The plot is channelled through effortless movement and expressive music by Paul Freeman. A smooth figurative choreography establishes a creative attitude to physical theatre. Their tale isn’t obscure or cryptic in any way, but entertaining and utterly magnetic in its accessibility. The quick jumps between styles and genres keep the audience hooked and give the performers (Elly Beaman-Brinklow, Jesse Dupré, Sophie Taylor, Valeria Compagnoni) a chance to make fun of form and tradition. It works surprisingly well.
Review Roundup: WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at Almeida Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at Almeida Theatre
Read the reviews for Women, Beware the Devil at Almeida Theatre.

