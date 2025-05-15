Anna Lapwood Named Official Organist of the Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anna Lapwood has been named as the first ever official ‘Organist of the Royal Albert Hall’. In her new role, the classical phenomenon will continue to use the Hall’s famous Grand Organ – the second largest instrument in the UK – to increase national access to organ and choral music. As well as headlining auditorium concerts and making guest appearances with artists across multiple genres, Lapwood will work with the Hall to increase accessibility to the instrument by holding open sessions, and appointing and supporting the Hall’s first ever Organ Scholar.

Anna Lapwood said: “I feel very lucky to have been allowed access to the incredible instrument at the Royal Albert Hall over the last few years and it has taught me so much, so I'm incredibly excited to be continuing my partnership with the Hall as its official organist.

“I'm particularly looking forward to working with the Hall to open up access to the instrument to more organists, starting with the launch of the Royal Albert Hall Organ Scholarship. This is an extraordinary opportunity for a young organist to have access to this majestic instrument, experience the adrenaline rush of playing in such a special place, and work with me to run organ outreach events to inspire even more people to take up the organ!”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Anna to support her work and increase access to the Hall’s famous organ, allowing people of all ages and backgrounds to experience this incredible instrument. Anna is one of the most remarkable artists working today, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege for us to continue our collaboration with her into this exciting new era.”

Anna Lapwood MBE has been hailed as “classical music’s Taylor Swift” (Harper’s Bazaar) and was named last month on the Sunday Times’ Young Power List, celebrating the most powerful 30 people under 30 in the UK. She was a Royal Albert Hall Associate Artist from 2022-25, and her latest headline show at the venue – which takes place tonight – sold out in under 24 hours.

In demand worldwide as a concerto soloist and recitalist, Lapwood has attracted over two million social media followers, and connects with listeners as a presenter on BBC Radio and Television, and on Classic FM. She has brought the Hall’s organ to a new generation through performances with artists including Bonobo, AURORA, Florence + the Machine and RAYE. Lapwood is a recipient of the Royal Philharmonic Society’s prestigious Gamechanger award, and her discography as an exclusive Sony Classical artist includes the 2025 release of Firedove, an album combining original compositions and works freshly arranged for organ. Her future appearances at the Hall include the curation of an intimate all-night BBC Prom in August, and Anna Lapwood’s Christmas, which comes to the venue on Thursday 18 December.

When it was unveiled 154 years ago, the Grand Organ was the biggest musical instrument in the world, described by its builder, Henry Willis, as “The Voice of Jupiter”. It was played at the Hall’s opening ceremony in 1871, where its wind system was powered by two steam engines, and the rollcall of musicians who’ve performed on it include Camille Saint-Saëns, Anton Bruckner, Pink Floyd’s Richard Wright, and British rock band Muse. Frank Zappa called the organ “mighty and majestic” – before breaking into a ferocious take of ‘Louie Louie’, featuring Don Preston at the console – and the opening titles of cult ’70s movie Rollerball were played on the instrument.

Anna Lapwood first performed at the Hall as a teenager in 2012 when she was a member of the National Youth Orchestra. She returned as a soloist during the 2021 BBC Proms season, and has since headlined the venue – performing new commissions by Max Richter, Kristina Arakelyan and Isobel Waller-Bridge – as well as teaching Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Cruise about its organ.

