Alice Fearn Announces INTERMISSIONS The Summer Edition; First Guests Are Shan Ako and Sam Tutty

Alice Fearn has announced Intermissions, The Summer Edition, a live online interactive experience hosted by Alice Fearn, feat. a line-up of West End stars.

The first guests will be Les Misérables' ​Shan Ako ​and Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty.

£1 from each ticket sold will be donated to a different charity organisation every episode starting with Acting For Others.

As the world continues to uphold social-distancing measures, and the West End still on hiatus, performers and creatives alike are taking to the online world to stay creative and keep theatre alive. Intermissions is a live-streamed interactive experience straight from the home of Alice Fearn feat. live music from West End stars and new graduates (accompanied by Nick Barstow and Directed by Kirk Jameson), interviews and so much more. The show will be streaming live with a three-camera set up all taking place outdoors with a small crew following all social-distancing guidelines.

Shan Ako is a singer/songwriter who has most recently been appearing as Eponine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre and The Staged Concert at the Gielgud. She was also successful in the top 12 in The X Factor in 2018.

Other credits include: X Factor National tour (2019), Whitney in the Queen of the Night UK & European tour.

Sam Tutty has recently appeared as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen making his West End debut. A role of which he has been nominated for an Olivier Award.

Other credits include: Daniel in Once On This Island (Southwark Playhouse).

More guests to be announced soon...

Creator, Alice Fearn says: "In a time where we can't be doing what we love, I wanted to create a space where we could keep theatre alive. Intermissions is a live gig with a difference raising money for four important causes and featuring both West End stars and new graduates who are coming out into an industry that is currently quiet. I'll be chatting to the guests and asking them how the lockdown experience has been, we'll have live performances and so much more. The best part? It's all from the comfort of my garden. Theatre is something that we all feel so strongly/passionately about so I'm thrilled we can make this work and can't wait to get started on July 17th."

Tickets go on sale at 10am July 1st, 2020. July 17th, 24th, 31st and August 7th Tickets £9 with other packages available For more information visit: www.intermissionslive.com

