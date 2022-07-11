Alexander Knott Appointed Associate Producer At Bread And Roses Theatre

Former Artistic Director at Old Red Lion Theatre (2019 - 2021), Alexander Knott, has been appointed Associate Producer at Bread and Roses Theatre. Knott is a South London based, Off West End Award winning theatre maker who works as a writer, director and creative producer. He is also Joint Director of theatre collective Bag of Beard and Resident writer for BoxLess Theatre (since 2016).

He has written and directed plays at the Bristol Old Vic, The Barn Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, 53Two Manchester, the Underbelly Edinburgh, the Old Red Lion Theatre and numerous venues across London. His reimagining of Private Peaceful won the 2022 Off West End Award for Theatre for Young People, Families and Those with Special Needs. His work has been nominated for multiple other Off West End Awards, LPT Standing Ovation Awards and Off West End commendations.



In Autumn 2022, his new play Ballooniana! will launch the New Wimbledon Theatre's Premieres season of new writing.

Artistic Director of Bread and Roses Theatre, Velenzia Spearpoint comments: "We are very excited to welcome Alex to our small team and know that he will bring invaluable experience and energy to The Bread & Roses Theatre."