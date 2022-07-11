Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alexander Knott Appointed Associate Producer At Bread And Roses Theatre

Knott is the former artistic director at Old Red Lion Theatre

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  
Alexander Knott Appointed Associate Producer At Bread And Roses Theatre

Former Artistic Director at Old Red Lion Theatre (2019 - 2021), Alexander Knott, has been appointed Associate Producer at Bread and Roses Theatre. Knott is a South London based, Off West End Award winning theatre maker who works as a writer, director and creative producer. He is also Joint Director of theatre collective Bag of Beard and Resident writer for BoxLess Theatre (since 2016).

He has written and directed plays at the Bristol Old Vic, The Barn Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, 53Two Manchester, the Underbelly Edinburgh, the Old Red Lion Theatre and numerous venues across London. His reimagining of Private Peaceful won the 2022 Off West End Award for Theatre for Young People, Families and Those with Special Needs. His work has been nominated for multiple other Off West End Awards, LPT Standing Ovation Awards and Off West End commendations.


In Autumn 2022, his new play Ballooniana! will launch the New Wimbledon Theatre's Premieres season of new writing.

Artistic Director of Bread and Roses Theatre, Velenzia Spearpoint comments: "We are very excited to welcome Alex to our small team and know that he will bring invaluable experience and energy to The Bread & Roses Theatre."

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Show Of The Week: Save Up To 31% on JERSEY BOYS
July 11, 2022

Save up to 31% on tickets for Jersey Boys Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations. 
V&A Announces RE-IMAGINING MUSICALS Exhibition Opening In October
July 8, 2022

Previously unseen items from the V&A’s theatre and performance collections will be displayed as part of a new musical theatre exhibition.
Get Tickets From Just £24 For BAD JEWS At The Arts Theatre
July 8, 2022

Following sold-out runs, the original West End production of Joshua Harmon’s comedy Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks only!
Photos: Production Photos Released For THE SEAGULL
July 8, 2022

Brand new production photos have been released of The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre, starring Emilia Clarke, Indira Varma and Daniel Monks.
Review Roundup: THE SEAGULL starring Emilia Clarke
July 8, 2022

The Seagull, Jamie Lloyd's long-awaited play starring Emilia Clarke, Indira Varma and Daniel Monks has now opened. So what did the critics think?