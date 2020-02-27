Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo To Lead TINA Beginning March 17

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on the West End has selected its new leads! Aisha Jawando, who has been playing the role since October, has officially been named the production's next Tina, with Jammy Kasongo stepping in as Ike Turner.

The pair will officially take over on March 17, when a number of changes made for the Broadway production will be implemented to the London show.

Aisha Jawando, who has been with the Company since its world premiere in Spring 2018, originally played Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Jawando has subsequently performed the iconic role of Tina.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, the show received its world premiere in London in April 2018.





