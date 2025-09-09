Additional Cast Set For PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL West End Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With rehearsals underway for the world premiere of Paddington the Musical, almost the full company has been revealed. Casting for Paddington, together with the Bear Designer and Bear Creative team, will be revealed on the first preview, alongside the wider team responsible for bringing this very special bear to life on stage.

Joining the previously announced Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), and in the role of Jonathan Brown Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse, are new cast members Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O'Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland and Simon Shorten.

Adapted from the much-loved books written by Michael Bond, and the award-winning films by STUDIOCANAL, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard, Paddington the Musical opens at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday, 30 November, with previews from Saturday, 1 November, and is currently booking until 25 May 2026.

When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.

But London isn't all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Packed with show-stopping songs, dazzling choreography, mischief and mayhem at every turn – and of course, marmalade sandwiches – Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond's books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.

Michael Bond's A Bear Called Paddington was published in 1958 by Collins, later Harper Collins – the first of 29 Paddington books he was to write, with the final one Paddington at St. Paul's, published posthumously in 2018. The books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Paddington has been adapted for television several times – first by the BBC in 1976; and most recently adapted by STUDIOCANAL who have produced three Emmy Award-winning series of The Adventures of Paddington. Paddington has also enjoyed three successful big-screen outings, all produced and developed by STUDIOCANAL – Paddington released in 2014, Paddington 2 in 2017, and Paddington in Peru in 2024, enjoying critical and commercial acclaim becoming the biggest independent family franchise of all time.