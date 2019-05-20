Acting For Others' Inaugural West End Flea Market Raised Over Â£26,000

Theatrical charity Acting for Others today announces that over £26,000 was raised at the inaugural West End Flea Market on Saturday 19 May held at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden, with thousands of people in attendance.

Top West End shows set up stalls full of theatrical goodies and designed showstopping centre pieces - which were on display for judges Christopher Biggins, Celia Imrie and Wayne Sleep. Running stalls on the day were company members from The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Play That Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, The Mousetrap, Only Fools and Horses and Royal Opera House, manned by Dame Monica Mason.

Taking the prize of Best Dressed Stall this year was Only Fools and Horses with an array of delights including Pina Colada cupcakes, a hoopla for beer bottles containing show trivia, Trigger's Kissing Booth and one-off treats signed by the company. The winner of the showstopper competition was Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, proving that sometimes they actually do get it right.

Harriet Thorpe and Tom Read Wilson went up against Wendi Peters and Annette Badland in a fiercely fought Biggins' Bargains. Their ill-gotten gains competed in Biggins Bargains' auction - overseen by the man himself, with Harriet and Tom the victors with the two teams raising almost £700 for Acting for Others.

Other stars also popped in to show their support including Come From Away's Rachel Tucker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Layton Williams and the star of the new Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Jac Yarrow who signed for fans in the celebrity tent; Julian Glover, Bonnie Langford, Belinda Lang, Hayley Mills, Peter Polycarpou, Hugh Sachs and Graham Seed; and there were long queues for the legend that is Su Pollard's fortune telling. Refreshments were provided by The Theatre Café and The Nell of Old Drury. Entertainment was provided by The Royal Theatrical Fund Choir, Mariachi Loco Band, Michael Batchelor, Robert Pearce and magician, Henri White.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, co-Chair of Acting for Others said today, "We were overwhelmed by the support for Acting for Others' first West End Flea Market, with queues around the block. It was a joy to share this special event with so many people who share our love of theatre. A huge thank you to the shows, our judges and ambassadors that took part to make Saturday such a success. We can't wait to see what next year brings!"

The event was sponsored by Spotlight, The Mackintosh Foundation, Reward Gateway and Joe Allen.





