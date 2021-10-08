ANYTHING GOES Will Stream in Cinemas For Two Nights Only

Anything Goes will sail into over 450 cinema screens nationwide for two nights only on Sunday 28 November and Wednesday 1 December in a live recording filmed at London's renowned Barbican Theatre.

Tickets will go on-sale from Friday 15 October at anythinggoesmusicalcinema.com

Presented by the Barbican and filmed live in London - during the show's 15 week residency at the theatre, which continues until 6 November - his major new five star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay (My Family) as Moonface Martin, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Evangeline Harcourt and beloved West End Legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago) as Elisha Whitney.

Since ANYTHING GOES opened this summer at the Barbican, audiences have been on their feet night after night giving this multi-Tony Award winning show multiple standing ovations at every performance. Featuring a 50 strong cast and ensemble of the finest there is to offer on the London stage, including tap dancing sailors and a full-sized live orchestra, this critically acclaimed production 'immediately joins the pantheon of great classic musical revivals' (Daily Telegraph). ANYTHING GOES continues to play to sell out houses, as audiences flood through the Barbican Theatre doors to witness this truly spectacular musical comedy. Plans for an international cinema release will be announced soon.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes. Anything Goes will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your cinema seat.

ANYTHING GOES has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. The musical also stars Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables / Wicked) as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon / Let's Face The Music) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol / An American in Paris) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story/Chicago) as Erma.

Producer Howard Panter says: "The multi-Tony Award winning glorious production of Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, is not to be missed. London audiences already cannot get enough of this energetic and uplifting classic musical which has been sold out night after night. From four outstanding leading actors - Sutton, Robert, Felicity, Gary - to the spectacular supporting company, the glorious set design, the breathtaking choreography and of course the wonderful score. It really is 'the show of the year' that everyone should experience and I am delighted that via this two day cinema release the show will get an even wider audience across the UK."

Trafalgar Releasing's CEO Marc Allenby says: "We're delighted to be working with our partners within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group to bring this entertaining and uplifting five star musical to cinemas across the UK. Musical theatre has a proven track record of box office success on the big screen, and with its all-star cast, spectacular dance routines and instantly recognizable songs, Anything Goes is the perfect production to bring laughter and joy to cinema audiences."