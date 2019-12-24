25 Theatre Ticket Deals for TodayTix's Unbeatable Boxing Day Sale!

We're feeling the Christmas cheer, so we wanted to bring you some amazing deals for London's top shows. All of these productions start at just £20 in our Unbeatable Boxing Day Sale. Great shows at great prices: it's your ticket to the best of London theatre.

Merry Christmas, and happy theatregoing!

Serve up a slice of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's hit musical comedy about a small-town waitress with big baking dreams - and serious romantic complications. Lucie Jones and David Hunter currently lead the cast.

Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers meet Britney Spears, Katy Perry, N'SYNC and the Backstreet Boys - creating one of the most entertaining new musicals in town. This clever romp sees Juliet choose her own path, accompanied by the incredible back catalogue of mega-songwriter Max Martin.

Conor McPherson presents Bob Dylan's songs in a completely new way, drawing out the soulful poetry to support this Depression-era American fable. It's a welcome return for this Old Vic hit.

Another much-deserved, albeit delayed, encore: Josie Rourke's acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production finally reaches the West End. This super-stylish love letter to film noir and old Hollywood features a swinging score and stars Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn, and Vanessa Williams.

The great Tom Stoppard's new work, set in the titular old Jewish quarter of Vienna in the early 20th century, is a distinctly personal one, inspired by his own family's experiences. Patrick Marber directs, and the cast includes Adrian Scarborough, Ed Stoppard, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, and Faye Castelow.

Channing Tatum adapted his male stripper film into a live stage experience, and - if booming sales are anything to go by - London audiences love it. The show is co-directed by Tatum and Alison Faulk. Expect dancing, acrobatics, and many other delights of an 18+ entry variety.

Stephen Schwartz has supplied new songs for this theatrical version of the DreamWorks film about the life of Moses. The West End company features Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, and Silas Wyatt-Burke.

This heart-warming musical about a boy who wants to wear a dress to his school dance is still going strong, thanks to its inclusive message and exuberant Dan Gillespie Sells score. Noah Thomas stars from January, alongside Melissa Jacques, Preeya Kalidas and Roy Haylock (AKA Bianca Del Rio).

Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick's musical version of the beloved movie blends upbeat slapstick with a (sadly still resonant) portrait of workplace sexism. The current West End cast features Caroline Sheen, Chelsea Halfpenny, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford - and David Hasselhoff.

This popular Michael Jackson tribute show - featuring a talented company performing his most famous songs and dance routines - will close at the soon-to-be-refurbished Lyric Theatre in April after an 11-year run. So, this may be your last chance to catch it in town.

Amazingly, this is the London debut for Kander and Ebb's musical whodunnit about a murderer hiding amidst the company of an ailing Broadway show. Paul Foster's production stars Jason Manford as the detective who also has a keen eye for showbiz.

Have you been dreaming of a joyful Irving Berlin musical? Well, you're in luck! This starry revival features "Strictly Come Dancing" finalist Danny Mac, Dan Burton, Danielle Hope, Clare Halse and Brenda Edwards - plus classic songs, nifty dance routines, and timeless romance.

The Bridge hosts Leeds Playhouse's acclaimed stage adaptation of C. S. Lewis's beloved children's book. Step into the wardrobe and embrace Sally Cookson's magical world, with puppetry, original music, and innovative theatrical storytelling. The cast includes Wil Johnson and Laura Elphinstone.

Chekhov's masterpiece, about repressed frustration and turbulent passions in 1890s Russia, is freshly adapted by Conor McPherson. Ian Rickson directs Toby Jones, Richard Armitage, Ciarán Hinds, Aimee Lou Wood, Rosalind Eleazar, Peter Wight, Dearbhla Molloy, and Anna Calder-Marshall in this production.

How do you stage the gripping story of Joe Simpson and Simon Yates's struggle for survival while scaling the perilous Andean mountain Siula Grande? David Greig and Tom Morris ("War Horse") find incredibly creative solutions - while exploring the mentality of climbers who risk everything.

Caryl Churchill's thrilling, thought-provoking, and typically slippery drama addresses big ideas: human cloning, parenthood, individual identity, scientific ambition, and nature versus nurture. It's revived at the Bridge by Polly Findlay; Roger Allam and Colin Morgan star.

English National Ballet's swashbuckling romp transports you to a faraway land, where a dashing pirate dodges evil schemers and seeks happiness on the high seas. Anna-Marie Holmes's lavish production features design by Hollywood's Bob Ringwood, a romantic score, and of course thrilling dancing.

The Old Vic's popular Charles Dickens adaptation is now on its third run. And no wonder: it combines a heartfelt script from Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") with stirring music and delicious mince pies. The current Scrooge is Paterson Joseph.

It simply wouldn't be Christmas without this festive favourite - a staple for more than 20 years. Raymond Briggs's children's book is transformed by Bill Alexander and Robert North into enchanting, family-friendly entertainment.

Jane Austen's unfinished novel is given deliciously witty meta treatment - alongside the usual romance and social satire - in Laura Wade's dazzlingly clever play, which had hit runs in Chichester and at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the West End.

NoFit State Circus's latest free-spirited and mischievous show mixes the perilous and the playful. Expect everything from flaming torches and flying desks to poetic set-pieces involving aerial, rope, and trapeze - plus quirky contemporary framing and atmospheric live music.

This Olivier Award-winning cabaret features exciting new talent and established favourites, in a bill teeming with subversive, cheeky vaudeville. Mistress of mayhem Bernie Dieter emcees, and the acts include fire-breathing, sword-swallowing Heather Holiday, gentleman juggler Florian Brooks, and acrobat Stephen Williams.

Hackney Empire's pantos are rightfully renowned, with Susie McKenna putting a modern twist on well-known stories. Clive Rowe makes his 13th pantomime appearance as Sarah the Cook, alongside "Hamilton's" Tarinn Callender, Annette McLaughlin, and Kat B.

The National Theatre's revival of Shelagh Delaney's revolutionary kitchen-sink drama, about a difficult mother/daughter relationship in post-war Salford, comes into the West End. Bijan Sheibani's production is infused with blues and soul, performed by the onstage band, and stars Jodie Prenger and Gemma Dobson.

Ella Hickson's blistering new play for Shakespeare's Globe places Elizabeth I in a dangerous patriarchal context - the queen fighting to maintain control of her image, personhood and power. Natalie Abrahami directs, and the cast features Abigail Cruttenden, Nina Cassells, Colin Tierney, and Michael Gould.

