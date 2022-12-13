2022 Luke Westlake Scholarship Winner Announced

Just Add Milk (JAM) have announced the winner of The Luke Westlake Scholarship 2022. Kindly supported by The Foundry Personal Management, the winner was announced at last night's annual ceremony at the Lyric Hammersmith Studio Theatre.

Eight finalists were chosen from over two hundred applications received from across the country.

Following graduation, all eight of these finalists will be eligible to apply for The Prince William BAFTA Bursary, thanks to Just Add Milk's new partnership with British Academy of Film and Television Arts. This bursary is a fund that financially supports early-career creatives.

This year, the winner of The Luke Westlake Scholarship is Sol Taibi.

Taibi now receives over £6,000 in financial and developmental assistance. Prizes include a one-year spotlight membership and lunches with leading industry professionals such as Becky Paris (Head of Casting at The Globe).

Sol Taibi grew up in working-class Middlesborough and discovered a love of acting at the age of 16. While studying for a BTEC in Acting, followed by a one-year professional acting course in Newcastle, he supported himself by working part-time at Sainsbury's.

Whilst auditioning for drama schools, Sol Taibi began cutting his teeth in the industry by performing in theatre in education tours and pantomimes. It wasn't until April 2021, after applying for drama schools on six different occasions Sol was awarded a place Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

First launched in 2019, The Luke Westlake Scholarship was set up by the charity JAM for working-class actors in their second year at either a drama school or university in the UK. Now its fourth winner, Sol Taibi, will join former winners Ayomide Adegun, Melodie Karczewski and Madison Stock, in having his acting career supported by The Luke Westlake Scholarship.