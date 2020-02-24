15 Top Shows To See During London Theatre Week

London Theatre Week runs 24 February to 8 March, and it's a fantastic opportunity to see the West End's best plays and musicals - with tickets from just £15, £25 and £35! You can even nab some of the best seats in town at only £45. So, get booking now and enjoy the finest shows that the capital has to offer. With so many shows to choose from, we're here to help with some of our favourites.

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson's Tony-winning musical about an isolated teen, a tragic loss, and a complex web of lies has proved just as popular this side of the Atlantic. With heartfelt songs from the La La Land and The Greatest Showman team and a winning central performance from Sam Tutty, it's a must-see.

We've had a slew of Disney live-action films lately, but this stage musical version of the beloved tale is arguably one of the best versions out there. Julie Taymor's transporting production features astonishing puppetry and effects, plus the wonderful songs of Elton John and Tim Rice - an inspiring trip for theatregoers young and old.

Everyone's favourite magical nanny is back in town! Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, and Petula Clark headline the family-friendly Disney/Cameron Mackintosh stage production, with Stiles and Drewe adding to The Sherman Brothers's iconic score, a book from Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, and glorious choreography from Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear.

South Park's Matt Stone and Trey Parker join forces with Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen) for this raucous religious satire about Mormon missionaries who travel to Uganda. It's known as one of the funniest and most controversial musicals in the West End, but it's also a touching story with genuinely heartfelt characters - and lots of hummable tunes.

There's huge excitement for this new stage musical version of the DreamWorks film, about Moses's journey to free the Israelites in Ancient Egypt. It features fresh songs from Oscar-winner Stephen Schwartz (of Wicked fame), alongside his enduring "When You Believe," plus a massive, talented company and what promises to be a seriously epic production.

This beloved musical has enjoyed 14 magical years in London. Telling the "untold" tale of the Witches of Oz, it mixes romance, adventure, wit, fantasy - and, perhaps most importantly, the life-changing friendship between opposites Elphaba and Glinda. It also has some of the most incredible visuals in the West End.

Never mind Shakespeare's downbeat ending - this zany musical envisions Juliet embracing life instead, and going on a whole new adventure. Powered by the unbeatable back catalogue of Max Martin, who wrote hits for Britney Spears, Katy Perry, N'SYNC and the Backstreet Boys, it's anarchic, silly, and totally irresistible. You'll be singing along to "Roar" in no time.

Inspired by an incredible true story, this musical is about the plane passengers stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11, and how the generous inhabitants of a small town invited them into their hearts and homes. This beautiful ensemble production is creative, funny, and moving, and shows the very best of humanity in the worst of times.

Pick up a slice of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's hit musical about a small-town waitress stuck in a bad relationship. Can she make her dreams a reality? Bareilles currently stars as Jenna, alongside Broadway star Gavin Creel, lending extra spice to this heartfelt show about found family and renewed self-confidence.

Audiences were clamouring for a West End run of Josie Rourke's 2014 Donmar Warehouse production, and it's finally here! This super-stylish love letter to film noir and old Hollywood features a swinging jazz score, and a dazzling cast: Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Theo James, Rebecca Trehearn, and - making her West End debut - Vanessa Williams.

Game of Thrones fans may be mourning the show's end, but they can still see the cast in action - with many now headlining plays. Emilia Clarke AKA Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, makes her West End debut in this Chekhov production, which also features the modernising touch of playwright Anya Reiss and director Jamie Lloyd.

This fabulously refurbished venue, now the Sondheim Theatre, houses an updated production of Les Mis, with a beautiful design inspired by Victor Hugo's paintings. If you haven't seen it in a while, it's the perfect excuse for a return trip. Plus the current cast features Carrie Hope Fletcher (followed by Rachelle Ann Go), Bradley Jaden, Jon Robyns, and Josefina Gabrielle.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical is now in its 34th year in the West End, a testament to the power of this dramatic tale about a beautiful singer and a disfigured genius haunting the Paris Opéra House, a grand production featuring that iconic chandelier, and a lush, indelible score. Josh Piterman is the current London Phantom, alongside Kelly Mathieson as Christine.

The Crucible Sheffield production of this beloved novel was the theatrical triumph of 2019, and is now a hugely anticipated West End transfer. Featuring puppetry and state-of-the-art visuals, it's an imaginative tale of endurance and hope.

Samuel Beckett's great philosophical comedy about life, death and everything in between is well-paired with his lesser-known short piece, Rough for Theatre II. The charismatic quartet of Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks, and Karl Johnson star, and Richard Jones's unusually playful take on the legendary playwright makes for an engaging and humorous evening.

